Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government is ready to hand over illegal mining issues to CBI, "if the opposition raised doubts" on the CBCID investigation, a release said.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government will take action if Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy or CM Revanth Reddy's family is involved in illegal mining. "We will take action against anyone, regardless of the status of the persons". CM Revanth Reddy ruled out the resignation of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy from the cabinet, it said.

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Stating that the government adopted new policies to increase revenues and distribute the same to the poor, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Mining department has already collected pending tax revenue from Raghav Constructions in 2025.

The opposition was demanding the constitution of a House Committee to look into this matter, the CM alleged that the previous BRS government constituted 3 House Committees and used them to blackmail some persons and seize assets. "The BRS also encouraged party defections to derive political mileage. The opposition was demanding a House Committee with an intention of blackmailing and such political tactics will not workout".

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The Congress Government has no intention of forming a House Committee merely to gain political advantage, the CM said, appealing to Harish Rao and KTR to furnish evidence to CBCID for further investigation, as per the release.

CM Revanth also urged the members of other parties to provide information to the authorities regarding the exploitation of Telangana's mineral wealth. The government assumed the responsibility of conducting a thorough inquiry and punishing the culprits. The Chief Minister clarified that the House Committee would submit the government, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)