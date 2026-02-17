VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Bizom, route-to-market platform for over 750+ consumer goods companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Blinkit, India's leading quick commerce platform. The partnership aims to help brands improve fulfilment speed and reduce stock-outs.

Through this integration, brands can significantly reduce time to fulfilment by enabling faster, more accurate stock movement across quick commerce. This allows brands to widen their market presence and reach new consumer cohorts without creating separate supply chains or processes.

A key benefit of the collaboration is a single source of truth for inventory and sales visibility. Brands gain unified insights across channels, helping leadership teams make faster and more confident decisions. This shared view improves planning, replenishment, and overall execution.

"This partnership marks an important step towards building future-ready route-to-market models, where speed, visibility, and reach are critical to sustained growth," says Lalit Bhise, Co-founder & CEO, Bizom

By bringing together distribution and rapid fulfilment capabilities, Bizom and Blinkit are helping consumer brands operate with greater speed, accuracy, and scale.

"This Partnership shall be critical for expanding our EDI scale to more brands and harnessing the goodness on inbound supply chain efficiencies. Bizom's team will also be end to end supporting the brands onboarding for the EDI implementation which is commendable," quotes Blinkit.

About Bizom:

Bizom is a leading route-to-market platform for CPG brands enabling 250K+ salesforce, 300K+ channel partners, and 8M+ retailers through real-time visibility, automation, and actionable intelligence.

About Blinkit:

Blinkit is India's last-minute app, is the largest quick commerce platform delivering groceries and essentials.

