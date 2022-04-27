Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blend for Food is a super-app that is a one-stop destination for all things food - choicest restaurants, curated home chefs, D2C food brands for kitchen needs, favourite Food Influencers and much more.

BFF for Foodies is now available on both Apple & Android Playstores and will cater to foodies in Bengaluru during this launch phase.

Also Read | Cardano Metaverse Project, Cardalonia on a Mission To Become the Sandbox of the Cardano Ecosystem, Kicks off LONIA Token Seed Sale.

The app has been designed keeping the food business in mind which has witnessed a massive change through the course of the pandemic. BFF wants to play an active role in this evolution of the food industry and strongly believes that food is an emotion and not a commodity. The app intends to connect restaurants, home chefs, and D2C brands with foodies for a hassle-free and premium food ordering experience. It also aims to help food brands revive their business without bleeding them dry due to the food aggregators.

BFF is on a mission to create an impact in the food business and ecosystem via the creator economy and community tech. In today's world, food businesses don't need just another food aggregator platform but a partner. BFF equips the food businesses with end-to-end order management, integrated platforms, and tools to scale their business.

Also Read | The Offer Series Review: Miles Teller's Series is Insightful But Has The Godfather Part III Kinda Problems! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In addition, the aim is to help businesses generate community-driven demand and discoverability. BFF will also actively partner with Food Creators and Influencers to convey impactful brand and consumer stories. When foodies are engaged with better content and storytelling, it inevitably leads to better customer acquisition and retention. Having worked with restaurants, D2C brands & food influencers, through Blend for Food's Community Brand [@theblendcommunity] on Instagram, the company has mastered this art.

BFF will be the only market player offering the best 'aggregator' & 'order direct' models to deliver profitable value to food businesses. BFF has already onboarded 200+ partners across Bengaluru, plans to connect with 500+ partners in the next 3 months, and expand to 3 new cities in 2023.

''We are quite bullish about the disruption and future growth potential in the Food Commerce space. We bring Food Businesses, Consumers and Influencers under one roof to enable a networked experience. Our mantra has always been 'Food is a must; in Community we trust'. We are looking forward to building the next generation experiential platform for our users,'' says Razia Ali, Founder, Blend For Food.

Blend for Food has also launched its WebMenu offerings to Restaurants in Bangalore to support hassle-free, digital-first food ordering solutions. This product allows restaurants to take their restaurant online within 5 mins through the 'order direct' model. It is a pay-per-use model for restaurants with 0% listing fees. The Blend Web Menu offers an integrated 'influencer marketing' tool that allows partner restaurants to collaborate with the best food influencers to drive discoverability and customer outreach. The participating influencers can hence monetize their content and drive accountable traction for their favourite restaurants.

BFF's WebMenu is India's first one of its kind Food Commerce platform that is bringing this offering to the Indian F&B industry.

''We are a creator-led business model and are striving to develop products and services that create an impact not only in the food business but also in the journey of food creators. Our strong foodie community expertise puts us in this unique position to make the food ordering business a seamless and profitable model for our partners,'' says Hariprasad Shetty, Co-Founder, Blend For Food.

BFF is already building its next version of the product which will be India's first Creator Economy-driven, Content to Commerce food platform - BlendVerse™ - where foodies will be able to experience a brand-new, gamified, and interactive world of food.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)