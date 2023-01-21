New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): 'Kaali Teri': Suraj Jumani & Riva Arora bring out their dance moves in this peppy number composed by Javed-Mohsin. Blue Music's promotion has begun on a chartbuster note with the first single 'Kaali Teri'. Today, the makers released the peppy music video.

Suraj Jumani is all set to grab the attention as he will be the lead in his upcoming music video 'Kaali Teri'. The song has Suraj focusing on his dance moves in an all Pink suit showing some stylish dance moves with a mix of tap dancing as he grooves to the beats with Riva Arora. The song shows that the duo truly compliments each other. The peppy song has a party vibe and is all things breezy. Suraj & Riva's sizzling chemistry is only amping up the mood. Even the choreography looks fresh and their hook step will definitely take over social media.

Also Read | #WATCH | Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Who Was Released from Sunaria … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Suraj Jumani is an artist who is making his debut as an actor in Hindi cinema. He has earlier appeared in a song called 'I Love Dubai', which was a tribute to the beautiful city of Dubai starring Sania Mirza, Chris Gayle and many popular artists from Dubai. Speaking about his experience during 'Kaali Teri' Jumani stated "He had a blast shooting with the Magical Duo of Bollywood Javed-Mohsin and is grateful to the Director Mudassar Khan for making it so much easier and for bringing life to the track."

Let's not forget to mention the names who have been giving iconic songs to the music industry for many years. Javed-Mohsin, the popular duo, who are known for their incredible composed songs like Pal, Baarish Aayi Hai, Kabhii Tumhhe, Dhol Bajaa, I Love Dubai, Teri Bhabhi and so on. The composer duo have also won the most prestigious 'IIFA' & 'Filmfare' awards for 'Kabhii Tumhhe' song from Shershaah in 2022.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Man Driven Around in Cab For Seven Hours, Robbed at Gunpoint; Investigation Underway.

The song 'Kaali Teri' has been sung by Brijesh Shandilya, Ritu Pathak & Deane Sequeira. Composed by Javed- Mohsin & penned by Danish Sabri. The song has been directed and choreographed by OG Mudassar Khan.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/8zbWY648_uo

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)