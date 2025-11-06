VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Blue Planet), a pioneering leader in sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions, has been awarded for its excellence in managing municipal solid waste (MSW) at the prestigious 6th Edition of the CII 4R Awards. The event, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on November 4, 2025, in New Delhi, recognised the efforts of industries, start-ups, and academic institutions in advancing impactful waste solutions aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Also Read | Did RBI Announce Any New Rule To Exchange Old INR 500 and INR 1,000 Currency Notes? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Blue Planet was acknowledged as one of the top 25 private firms excelling in MSW management, lauded for its innovative and sustainable waste management solutions that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

According to a 2022 report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India generates approximately 63.17 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. In this context, Blue Planet's comprehensive MSW management model offers a holistic, end-to-end approach--from waste collection and transportation to scientific processing and environmentally responsible disposal. By transforming waste into valuable resources such as fuel, energy, compost, and upcycled materials, Blue Planet leads the way in circular economy practices, creating commercially viable solutions for a greener future.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce 'Strict Account Settings' for Android Users To Enhance Security and Reduce Cyber Attack Risks.

The company's impressive track record includes successful projects across India, such as those with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, the Decentralised Integrated MSW project for South Eastern Railways, and Mahindra World City in Chennai among others.

Mr. Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Planet, commented, "The challenge of managing municipal solid waste is one of the most pressing issues in our country today. We must address it with innovative and sustainable solutions that drive positive, long-term change. At Blue Planet, we go beyond traditional waste disposal by transforming waste into valuable resources, helping reduce environmental impact and contributing to a more sustainable future."

"We are proud to be recognised for our efforts and innovation. This honour motivates us to continue our mission of creating a cleaner, healthier, and greener India--where every piece of waste is viewed as an opportunity to create something new rather than simply being discarded."

Mr. Singh, who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the CII National Committee on Waste to Worth Technologies, has been a key figure in shaping national waste management policies. His leadership has played a significant role in advocating for the adoption of innovative technologies and circular economy practices within the waste management sector. As Vice Chairman, he has actively contributed to fostering collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and academia, driving the conversation around sustainable waste solutions and influencing policy decisions to address India's growing waste challenge.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Singh participated in the 10th International Conference on Waste-to-Worth Technologies, centred on the theme "Fostering a Circular World through Economic Synergies and Global Technological Partnerships." He led a session on "Fostering a Greener, Self-Reliant India through Circular Economy," where he highlighted the pivotal role of innovation and cross-sector collaboration in India's transition toward a circular economy. Delegates from Japan and Singapore were also present at the session to explore potential technical collaborations and synergies, underscoring the shared commitment of India, Japan, and Singapore towards advancing sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions.

Additionally, Blue Planet took part in the 2nd Edition of the Exhibition on Waste Management Technologies, where Mr. Singh and the Blue Planet team engaged with industry leaders and experts, showcasing their cutting-edge solutions and discussing the future of waste management technologies.

The CII International Conference on Waste-to-Worth Technologies is an annual event that brings together global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and researchers to collaborate, share knowledge, and discuss sustainable waste management solutions for a cleaner future. The event is organised in partnership with key national and international stakeholders, including the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Swachh Bharat Mission, and the Waste-to-Wealth Mission.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)