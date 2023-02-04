Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday presented Rs 52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023-24.

The budget estimate of BMC for the financial year 2023-24 is proposed to be Rs 52,619.07 crore which is 14.52 per cent higher than the Budget estimate for 2022-23 which was Rs 45,949.21 crore.

The budget was presented to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body.

It is learned that as per the budget, BMC plans to install air purifiers in the five most crowded areas in Dahisar and Mulund areas, along with purchasing 35 electric vehicles (EVs) under the state government's campaign.

The state government also plans to set up a charging system in municipal public parking lots.

Approximately 990 km of roads have been concretised till January while orders have been given to concretise 210 km of roads, according to the Budget of BMC for 2023-24. (ANI)

