New Delhi [India], March 13: With the aim of positioning Chile as an attractive and competitive film destination for international audiovisual productions, the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage and ProChile (Chilean export promotion agency), received a Bollywood delegation composed of three professionals, who were touring the Metropolitan, Valparaiso and Atacama regions.

The delegation of Indian film producers was by producer and writer Vivek Singhania, who co-produced Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012); Sameer Dharmadhikari, actor in Raincoat (2004) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015); and Sanjay M. Khanduri, director of Ek Chalis Ki Last Local (2007) and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli (2012).

The 'FAM Trip to Chile from India' is the first action of the reactivation of the Film Commission Chile, which will be managed by ProChile and the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage. This aims to consolidate the interest of international producers in filming in Chile, connecting them with the Chilean audiovisual industry and encouraging future co-productions.

Sanjay Khanduri stated that "we visited some places in Chile and we have met with people who are developing policies for successful collaboration between the two countries. Our intention is to bring some excellent scripts to Chile and we are also interested in collaborating with scriptwriters to develop stories that can be shot in Chile and at the same time make commercial sense in India".

Vivek Singhania added that this is his first time in South America and that he is looking forward to visiting the locations. After visiting the locations, its aim is to shoot a romantic film using the Chilean landscape with the main objective of promoting the country as a tourist destination.

Sameer Dharmadhikari added that "we were really excited to meet and collaborate with the Chilean producers". His future plan is to make a film in Spanish and Hindi that could be attractive to both the Indian and Latin American markets, involving big stars from both countries.

The producers visit the streets of Valparaiso, the beaches of Vina del Mar and the Sea of Dunes and the San Jose mine, where the 33 trapped miners were trapped in 2010, in Atacama region.

