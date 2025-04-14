BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Shraddha Kapoor joins the Plix family, India's premier plant-based nutrition and beauty brand, and a subsidiary of FMCG powerhouse Marico Limited, to champion its haircare and nutrition ranges, embodying the brand's commitment to plant-derived ingredients for radiant beauty. She will be seen as the face of Plix's two new campaigns. The first campaign, #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao highlights Plix's bestseller, Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum, which contains actives that are clinically-studied for effectiveness. The second campaign #HarDinKaroGlowAndarSe puts their hero product Glowy Skin Effervescent Tablets at the forefront which supports radiant, healthy, and glowing skin. Shraddha Kapoor's appeal lies in her genuine approach to beauty, favoring plant-based solutions for her iconic hair and radiant skin. This authenticity resonates deeply with Plix's mission to empower consumers with clinically-studied actives and plant-based products. Her collaboration is more than just an endorsement; it's a natural partnership that reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, plant-powered haircare and skin nutrition, making healthy beauty accessible to all. Plix's Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum delivers a synergistic blend of nature and science. Infused with natural Rosemary extract, it's further enhanced by clinically researched actives: 3% Redensyl™ (larch & green tea), 3% Baicapil™ (wheat & golden herb), and 3% Anagain™ (pea sprout), that helps target hair loss and supports hair growth. Plix's Glowy Skin Effervescent Tablet, with 500mg Glutathione supports a radiant complexion, is a popular choice amongst consumers. Glutathione, the star ingredient, fights free radicals and evens skin tone by reducing melanin. It contains anti-oxidant-rich berries such as Goji and Blueberry along with Hyaluronic Acid which is known to keep skin hydrated. Vitamins C and E known to be rich in antioxidants help improve skin radiance and bring inner glow from within. Expressing her excitement about the partnership, Shraddha Kapoor shared: "I love Plix's plant-powered approach and I am amazed by how well-researched and effective the products are. The Rosemary Hair Growth Serum has become my daily essential - it is very effective and keeps my hair looking its best. The Glowy skin effervescent tablets are another favorite of mine because they bring out my skin's natural radiance and give me that lit-from-within glow that I absolutely love. The products are so easy to use, even when I'm traveling--it's such a simple way to take care of my skin and hair. Partnering with Plix is about empowering everyone to embrace their inner beauty with products that truly work." Beyond the Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth range, Plix also offers the Hibiscus Bond Repair and Neem Anti-Dandruff collections, catering to various hair care needs while staying true to its plant-based promise. Plix co-founders Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri commented on the collaboration, saying, "Welcoming Shraddha Kapoor to the Plix family is a major milestone for us. Her effortless charm and commitment to clean, plant-based haircare & skincare perfectly align with our brand values. Our haircare and skincare range has been loved by users across the country, and we remain dedicated to developing plant-based solutions that empower people to care for themselves naturally."

