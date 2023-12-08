PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 8: BOULT, India's fastest-growing wearable brand, ushered in the festive season with its exciting "Unwrap campaign" with a digital film. In a world increasingly driven by digital experiences, the tradition of gifting remains as timeless as ever. With this, BOULT announced "BOULT Unwrap," a captivating gifting campaign designed to rekindle the joy of sharing during India's vibrant festive season through the gift of BOULT's cutting-edge smart wearables.

Gifting is a cherished tradition during festivals across India, and BOULT is determined to elevate the festive spirit by adding an extra layer of joy and happiness to every gift. Consumers are now inclined towards thoughtful and unique presents that align with their personal preferences and values. The "BOULT Unwrap" campaign was amplified through a 360-degree approach, including performance marketing, latest brand film, engaging contests, a dynamic social media presence, and eye-catching transit branding across key areas in the city.

At the heart of the campaign was the introduction of a permanent gifting page on BOULT's website. This virtual space was designed to be a treasure trove, offering unique content, exclusive offers, promotions, and thoughtful gift recommendations tailored to each festival. It was a place where the art of gifting met the convenience of the digital age.

The giveaway posts, meticulously designed to captivate the audience, garnered substantial interaction and participation, marking a testament to the success of these efforts. The overall reach of the entire campaign achieved an impressive milestone, drawing in nearly 4.5 lakh active visitors.

In addition to this triumph, the brand team has skillfully curated more than 10 in-house festive reels. The overarching concept behind this endeavor was to hyperlocalize and celebrate the rich diversity of culture and festivals across the nation. This cohesive approach not only strengthened the brand's engagement but also showcased a commitment to embracing and honoring the myriad traditions that make our country unique.

In addition to this traditional advertising strategy, the brand implemented influencer collaboration activities to bolster its regional festive marketing initiatives. Aligning with festivals like Onam, Raksha Bandhan, Navratri, and Durga Puja, BOULT strategically capitalized on regional celebrations to enhance brand awareness. Festive product notes were curated, highlighting discounts and offers on key products, further engaging the audience and fostering brand recognition.

The brand embraced the spirit of enthusiasm by incorporating enticing giveaways into its marketing strategy. A considerable number of participants actively engaged in the campaign giveaway, as reflected by their posts on various social media platforms. Complementing this initiative, the brand launched captivating social media reels and posts, featuring influential figures, to highlight the intrinsic value of thoughtful gifting. Notably, video content emerged as the top-performing format, garnering the highest engagement rates.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, expressed the significance of the "Unwrap Campaign" by saying, "Gifting during festivals is a beautiful tradition practiced across India, and we wanted to enhance the festive joy for consumers by bringing a BOULT load of surprises with the Unwrap campaign. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to adding more value to the lives of our consumers, especially during this special time of the year. Consumers are now inclined towards thoughtful and unique presents that align with their personal preferences and values. With an increasing focus on health and well-being, there has been a surge in the demand for organic and health-conscious gifting options."

The highlight of the entire campaign was undeniably the impactful collaboration with the couple influencers, whose engaging content reached an impressive milestone of close to 10 million views. Their involvement not only added a captivating dimension to the overall activity but also significantly contributed to expanding the campaign's reach and resonance. This successful partnership with influencers underscored the brand's ability to connect with a wide audience and create a lasting impact within the digital landscape.

To broaden its reach among the masses, the brand adopted a non-traditional advertising approach by leveraging auto advertisements in major metro cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. This campaign spanned 30 days across all cities. The distribution of transit ads included 1750 in the Delhi NCR region, 550 in Hyderabad, and 1100 in both Pune and Bangalore.

This collective endeavor not only strengthened the brand's presence but also created a positive and engaging experience for its audience across various digital channels.

With this, we ventured into the realm of augmented reality, creating an interactive AR filter for the brand's social media handle. This gifting-themed filter was more than just a digital accessory; it was an invitation to immerse oneself in the festive spirit, to create user-generated content, and to be part of a collective celebration.

About BOULT

BOULT is a homegrown, high-end consumer electronic brand that designs and manufactures innovative audio and wearable products. The brand's product portfolio includes headphones, speakers, smartwatches, and other categories of earphones like wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear, and more. BOULT was founded in June 2017 by two brothers, Varun, and Tarun Gupta. BOULT is the 2nd largest audio company in India selling a headphone every 5 seconds. BOULT is the only consumer electronics brand in the country with its own design studio, where they conceptualize and meticulously design every product to build masterpieces that are best-sellers on every recognized e-commerce platform in the country, including their own website- www.BOULTaudio.com.

