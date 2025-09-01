SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The grandeur of the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2025, the Most Prestigious Industry Awards, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., was witnessed at a prestigious venue in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 17th August 2025, where celebrated actress Mrs. Kajol Devgan adorned the evening as Chief Guest. This much-anticipated event gathered business leaders, achievers, and renowned personalities from across the country, showcasing innovation, quality, and excellence in diverse industries. Among the shining winners, Brahmani Fiber Glass was recognised with the honour of "Most Trusted Fiber Sheet Manufacturer in West India," a proud milestone that highlighted the company's consistent dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Brahmani Fiber Glass has emerged as a prominent manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of high-quality fibre and FRP solutions, including Fiber Glass Sheet, FRP Sheet, FRP Roofing Sheet, FRP Corrugated Sheet, Industrial Shed, Parking Shed, Air Ventilator Turbo, FRP Rain Water Gutter, and more. The company, under the visionary leadership of its founder, Vishnukumar Ravalyogi, has built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and timely delivery. Accepting the award with great pride, Ravalyogi expressed his gratitude: "This recognition is not just an award but a reflection of the trust our clients have shown in us for more than a decade. At Brahmani Fiber Glass, we strive to combine innovation with durability and to deliver solutions that exceed expectations every time." His words reflected the brand's philosophy of putting customer satisfaction and quality at the forefront of its growth journey.

The evening sparkled with glamour and achievements as notable celebrities and brands took home their honours. Rising actress Roshni Walia was named Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik was celebrated for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Azaad. OTT talent shone brightly with Aanchal Singh recognised as Promising Face for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Varun Sood earning Breakthrough Performer for Call Me Bae. The electrifying Lauren Gottlieb was honoured for Best Performance in Dance for The Royals, while singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi won the Powerhouse Singer Award for his contribution to Son of Sardaar 2. Celebrated paparazzi figures Varinder Chawla and Viral Bhayani were felicitated as Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Trendsetter Behind the Lens, respectively. The evening also saw Ankita Bhattacharyya winning for Excellence in Singing & Performing, and Campus Beats Season 4 starring Shruti Sinha and Tanvi Gadkari being named Most Popular Youth Show. The versatile Darshan Kumaar received the Outstanding Performance award for his role in Aashram. Alongside the celebrity winners, reputed brands made their mark, with LG Electronics India Limited, represented by Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, receiving the honour of Most Trusted Brand in the Electronics Segment, and GIVA, represented by Khemraj, Sr. AM, recognised as the Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India.

The Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised by Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., has grown into one of India's most prestigious platforms for recognising excellence across industries. The 6th edition of GEA carried forward its rich legacy, following earlier ceremonies graced by legends such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. With a blend of glamour and credibility, GEA 2025 once again stood as a benchmark for honouring achievers across fields. The event's resounding success was made possible by the valuable support of its esteemed partners: Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. Together, these collaborations amplified the impact of the evening, where Brahmani Fiber Glass proudly earned the title of "Most Trusted Fiber Sheet Manufacturer in West India," strengthening its reputation as an industry leader.

