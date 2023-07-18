PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 18: The illustrious SocialFACE Awards ceremony took place in Surat, honoring remarkable influencers, empowering solopreneurs, and dedicated community builders.

Also Read | Mobile Phone Blast in Air India Plane! AI Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Udaipur After Passenger’s Cell Phone Explodes After Take-Off, Say Reports.

Nirav Chahwala - The man behind the show, announced during his founder's speech, that now onwards, 9th July will be celebrated globally as

1. World Influencers Day

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Times When Made Ethnic Outfits Look Sexy and Sensuous.

2. World Solopreneurs Day

3. World Community Builders Day and hence this event of SocialFACE Awards at Gala Soiree, to honor this prominent people of the society.

Distinguished by the presence of Honorable Shree Harsh Sanghavi, the esteemed Home Minister of Gujarat, the awards served as a heartfelt acknowledgment of the unwavering commitment and diligent efforts demonstrated by these exceptional individuals, driving positive change in society.

The gathering witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 100 attendees, including influential figures, ambitious solopreneurs, community builders, and esteemed members of the BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community.

Moreover, the event marked the highly anticipated launch of the revolutionary emagazine, "Solopreneurs World," aiming to foster and disseminate the solopreneur ecosystem on a global scale.

Undoubtedly, the event proved to be an outstanding success, successfully amplifying the commendable work carried out by these individuals, who continue to leave an indelible impact on society.

The BRANDFLUENZERS Community & SocialFACE Community stands as an influential gathering of influencers, bloggers, content creators, solopreneurs, and ardent social media enthusiasts. Guided by the exceptional mentorship of Nirav Chahwala for the past two years, the community serves as a beacon of support and mutual growth.

With a vast presence spanning cities such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, and even the vibrant state of Goa, the BRANDfluenzers Community encompasses members from all corners of India.

With the primary objective of facilitating meaningful connections, idea exchange, and collective learning, the community consistently provides an empowering platform. Furthermore, through meticulously organized events and workshops, these proactive individuals receive invaluable guidance to expand their enterprises and engage with a wider audience. Playing a pivotal role in community growth are co-founder Srikant Kanoi and their esteemed Brand Ambassador, Ms. Vanitaa Rawat.

The grand event unfolded at a renowned banquet hall, hosted by the esteemed BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community, under the visionary leadership of Nirav Chahwala - The Founder.

Follow Us on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/brandfluenzers

https://www.instagram.com/niravchahwala

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)