Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: In a move set to shake up the experiential marketing space, Krishna Anand and Abhishek Abrol have launched Bread Butter Jamm, a full-service marketing communications firm built on the power of complementary strengths and creative tension.

Having spent years on parallel paths within the marketing ecosystem, the duo's professional rapport gradually evolved into a shared vision: to build an entity that bridges strategic rigour with imaginative execution. The result is 'Bread Butter Jamm', a firm that offers brands immersive experiences, integrated storytelling, and high-impact communication strategies.

Bread Butter Jamm's edge lies in how it approaches experiential marketing, not as an event or campaign, but as a full-bodied brand experience that moves people. Whether it's a product launch, a CX innovation, or a culture-led activation, every idea is designed to be felt, not just seen. The firm offers a 360° portfolio spanning experiential events, brand storytelling, corporate engagement, travel-led experiences, and digital strategy. At its core lies a belief that true innovation happens when opposing strengths are brought into dialogue rather than alignment.

Long before they became partners, Krishna and Abhishek were friends. What began as casual conversations turned into years of spirited debates, shared war stories from the marketing trenches, and a growing mutual respect for each other's radically different approaches. Over time, they realised that their differences weren't a barrier, but they were an advantage. That realisation sparked Bread Butter Jamm.

"Abhishek would often challenge how I approached a brief," said Krishna Anand, Co-founder of Bread Butter Jamm. "We came from very different schools of thought, but somehow the end result was always sharper when both perspectives were in the mix."

With a background in brand communications and experiential marketing, Abhishek Abrol complements Krishna's business and operational expertise with a flair for crafting narrative-led brand moments. "What excited me was how naturally our differences became a creative advantage," said Abrol, Co-founder of Bread Butter Jamm. "Where Krishna is solutions-first, I tend to explore the story, and somewhere in between, we found a rhythm that just worked."

Krishna Anand, known for his ventures Allign Marketing Agency and KA Media, is a Times Young Leader and Forbes-featured entrepreneur with over a decade of experience building scalable marketing solutions.

Abhishek Abrol, brings two decades of experience across brand communications, events, and CX-led strategy with notable firms such as JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Peak XV (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India). Together, they aim to redefine how brands connect with audiences, not only through visibility, but through meaningfully crafted experiences.

For more information about Bread Butter Jamm, visit their Instagram @breadbutter_jamm or contact info@breadbutterjamm.com.

