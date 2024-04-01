Mediawire

New Delhi [India], April 1: While academic excellence remains essential, there is a growing recognition of the need for schools to prioritize the holistic development of pupils. Macro Vision Academy, located in Burhanpur MP, is one such pioneer in the educational system that has engineered the perfect synthesis of rigorous academia and cultivation of new-age skills.

With a sprawling campus, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and unique curriculum, Macro Vision Academy is revolutionizing the educational system through contemporary thinking and progressive methodologies. With its purported mission being, "To cultivate warriors who embody the perfect blend of technology and moral principles, guiding them as resilient, diligent, and unmatched soldiers in the relentless battle for success. These successful individuals, scattered around the world, set new standards and inspire others, according to Founder and Chairman Anand Chouksey, Macro Vision Academy aims to be a springboard for future world leaders and changemakers.

Through its innovation and constant efforts to push the boundaries of traditional learning, the school has curated a curriculum that fosters the development of well-rounded individuals.

Some novel amenities and programs that the school provides are the Maharath Programme which focuses on applied learning that nurtures essential life skills as well as technical and soft skills of our students; Josh Club which encourages the children to pursue their passion for sports with the assistance of professional coaches and advanced equipment and the Anhad Anand Auditorium, a luxurious structure that can hold an audience of 3,000 people which is a perfect platform for students to explore and express themselves.

The futuristic classrooms also integrate the usage of iPads and Apple TVs in their classes to make them interactive and provide their students a leg up in the current technological revolution.

This modern approach has produced glowing results as the students of Macro Vision Academy have consistently excelled at competitive national-level examinations and gone on to join the most prestigious universities not only in India but across the globe. Boasting 482 IIT-JEE, 503 NEET, 402 NTSE, and 67 selections in foreign universities, the numbers themselves speak for the superior education being imparted. Alumni of the school have attended higher education institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, UCL London, and University of California amongst other premier institutions.

At the heart of the school's success is its commitment to keep up with the evolving times. One of the cornerstones of the school's approach is its coding program for students from grades 5 to 12, which introduces students to the fundamentals of computer programming from an early age.

In addition to coding, the school takes immersive education to the next level by introducing Virtual Reality lessons to the students. This 360-degree experience allows them to delve into topics in greater detail and deepen their understanding.

Apart from this, the school has included an array of ingenious programs that aid not only the intellectual, but also the emotional, social, and physical well-being of the students.

Financial Literacy, Gardening, Culinary Arts, Photography, and Social Media are just some of the skills taught aimed at comprehensive learning.

The extensive architecture consists of Vision Mantra, designed for young students spanning across 30,000 sq. ft, which is a facility that provides 42 spacious classrooms and state-of-the-art technology to aid the learning of the young ones.

The middle school facility is called the Vision Divine which consists of 25 Hi-tech classrooms that provide a provides 720 students a conducive learning environment.

Lastly, the Vision Paradise spread across the vast area of 1,50,000 sq. ft. with a pond for water harvesting and glass walls for an open learning environment, is perfect for senior pupils.

The school's model of holistic development, hands-on approach, peer teaching, motivational lectures, and personal counseling has set it apart from many.

By embracing emerging technologies and pursuing its zeal to go beyond the existing conventions of learning, Macro Vision Academy is empowering its students to thrive in an ever-changing world.

For more information about Macro Vision Academy and its transformative approach to education, please visit: www.mvaburhanpur.com or contact 9302511111 or 9300110033.

Anand Chouksey is a well-known educationist, philanthropist, and motivational speaker who is the brains behind the revolutionary Macro Vision Academy, Burhanpur. Here is excerpt of chat with Chouksey.

Macro vision Academy is a unique institution, What goes behind making MVA unique?

MVA is modern day's gurukul. While the NEP was introduced on a national scale only in 2023, our academy has been embodying its tenets for quite some time and that makes us say MVA is modern gurukul. Our vision is to cultivate an educational milieu where students are empowered to unlock their potential, cultivate critical thinking acumen, and emerge as conscientious global citizens.

What is your opinion on the alarming trend of student suicides in recent years?

I am a firm believer that a student can achieve anything they put their mind to if they receive the right guidance. We assert that success should not be imposed as a burden, but rather pursued authentically. Its important to motivate children to want to excel rather than pressurising them. This competitive environment can have lasting effects on the child's mental health. Many students end up with shattered self-esteem. This is not conducive to a student's learning or development.

From a small city you have managed to revolutionize the education system. Are you planning on expanding your reach to other cities?

Of course, we want our vision to reach far and wide. My main goal in life isn't just to make money but to contribute towards well being of people.

Why is the cause of education so near and dear to you?

The simple answer is that this is what I feel at home doing. I was selected for both medical and engineering fields but I made the conscious decision to enter education. You can observe firsthand the changes that you bring into the lives of each student. Such moments bring me immense pride and make all the hard work worth it.

