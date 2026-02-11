Brio Elevators Expands Its Presence with the Launch of New Franchise in Goa

VMPL

Goa [India], February 11: Brio Elevators, one of India's fast-growing home elevator brands known for innovation, safety, and elegant designs, has successfully launched its new franchise in Goa. The grand inauguration ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, industry professionals, and local residents, marking a significant milestone in Brio's expansion journey across India.

The Goa franchise will be led by Mr. & Mrs. Marcus D'Costa, who bring strong local expertise and a commitment to delivering premium mobility solutions to homeowners across the region. With Goa witnessing rapid growth in luxury villas, independent homes, and premium residential developments, the new franchise aims to cater to the increasing demand for safe, stylish, and space-efficient home elevators.

The inauguration was graced by Chief Guest, Mr. Altone D'Costa, MLA & Social Worker, who officially launched the franchise. Addressing the gathering, he appreciated Brio Elevators' commitment to enhancing accessibility and modern living standards in Goa. He emphasized the importance of innovative infrastructure solutions that support senior citizens and differently-abled individuals, while also elevating lifestyle standards in modern homes.

Speaking at the event, the Franchise Owners, Mr. & Mrs. Marcus D'Costa, shared their vision for the region:

"We are proud to bring Brio Elevators to Goa. With the rising demand for luxury living and improved accessibility, we believe Brio's advanced home elevator solutions will add tremendous value to independent homes and villas across North and South Goa. Our focus will be on quality installations, prompt service, and customer satisfaction."

Brio Elevators offers a wide range of home lifts including single-phase lifts, hydraulic lifts, and gearless systems designed specifically for compact spaces and independent houses. The brand is known for its European-standard designs, customizable cabins, energy-efficient technology, and strong after-sales support network.

The event also marked a special milestone as Mr. Sadanad from North Goa became the first customer of the Brio Elevators Goa franchise. His booking signifies growing trust in the brand's technology and service excellence in the region.

With this expansion, Brio Elevators aims to strengthen its footprint in coastal India while continuing its mission of delivering safe, reliable, and aesthetically superior home mobility solutions. The Goa franchise will provide end-to-end services including site inspection, customized design consultation, installation, and maintenance support.

The launch of the Goa franchise reflects Brio Elevators' strategic expansion plan to bring world-class home elevator solutions closer to customers in emerging luxury housing markets across India.

For more details, visit our website: www.brioelevators.com

