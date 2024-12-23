NewsVoir

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's Trusted Telecom Partner, today announced three groundbreaking initiatives set to redefine connectivity and entertainment for millions of Indians. These customer-centric services, launched in Puducherry, reaffirm BSNL's mission to make digital experiences more accessible and inclusive.

1. Intranet TV (BiTV) Over Mobile

In a first of its kind, BSNL's Intranet TV (BiTV) brings over 300 live TV channels, including premium channels, to mobile users in Puducherry, free of cost. Delivered in partnership with OTTplay, as a pilot service, launched in Puducherry, showcases BSNL's commitment to integrating cutting-edge entertainment into everyday life. This service delivers high-quality entertainment, making digital content easily accessible to all BSNL mobile users, irrespective of their plans; at no cost to all its customers of Pondicherry.

Why Choose BiTV?

* Unlimited Entertainment: Apart from live TV, enjoy movies, web series, and documentaries in multiple languages, all at no cost.

* Seamless Technology: Powered by BSNL's secure mobile intranet, BiTV ensures uninterrupted streaming with exceptional video quality.

* Future Expansion: After Puducherry, BiTV will be rolled out to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand in January 2025, with nationwide availability planned soon.

BSNL CMD's Thought: "With BiTV, through our partners, BSNL is giving every customer the power to access entertainment on the go, 'anytime, anywhere', free of cost, irrespective of the plan they are, making it a perfect alternative to the outdated PRBT systems; by combining cutting-edge technology with top-tier content. BSNL will be one of the first telecom service provider to revolutionize its old PRBT by offering this groundbreaking service."

Co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, shared: "With new BiTV innovation, we're proud to bring world-class entertainment to BSNL customers across India. Together, we're unlocking the magic of cinema and entertainment across genres, languages, and regions and redefining how BSNL customers experience digital entertainment in India." OTTplay Premium is an OTT aggregator which provides content from 37 premier OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

2. BSNL's National Wi-Fi Roaming Facility in Manadipattu Village

BSNL had introduced an innovative BSNL Wi-Fi roaming facility across the country in October 2024. Manadipattu becomes the second village in India to be fully Wi-Fi enabled, as BSNL extends its National Wi-Fi Roaming Facility to rural areas. This innovative service connects both BSNL and non-BSNL customers through a seamless network of Wi-Fi hotspots. Both BSNL and non-BSNL customers can enjoy uninterrupted internet access. The customer however will have to sent his consent to activate the service.

How It Works for Customers:

* BSNL FTTH Customers:

* Access your home internet from any BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot or any BSNL FTTH connection nationwide--only your home data account is charged.

* Use Wi-Fi at public spots or even other BSNL FTTH homes. (Customers need to provide one time consent for reciprocal use of these connections across the country)

* BSNL Mobile Users: In addition to BSNL FTTH consumers, we are also extending this seamless high speed Wi Fi connectivity to even BSNL mobile customers also. Even all BSNL mobile users, can

* Connect to BSNL Wi-Fi hotspots directly via your mobile plan. One-time registration makes logging in simple and fast.

* Extend your mobile data usage to BSNL FTTH networks for high-speed downloads.

* In addition, BSNL mobile users can login to any FTTH home connections automatically and will be able to use high speed internet connectivity.

* Non-BSNL Users:

* Access BSNL's high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots and BSNL FTTH points/ FTTH home connections by paying through UPI, ensuring fast internet for all.

CMD's Thought: "BSNL's National Wi-Fi Roaming is a leap forward in bridging the rural-urban divide, empowering every Indian with affordable, high-speed internet access; across the country."

3. IFTV Launch in Puducherry

BSNL's Intranet Fibre-based TV (IFTV), first launched nationwide in October 2024, is now available to all FTTH customers in Puducherry. Offering over 500 live TV channels, this service is entirely free, leveraging BSNL's robust FTTH network. All BSNL FTTH customers will be able to avail of this service, free of cost. The customer will have to sent his consent to activate the service.

Key Features of IFTV:

* No-Cost Access: Customers enjoy premium entertainment without additional fees.

* Superior Streaming: Powered by BSNL's robust FTTH network, ensuring smooth, high-definition streaming.

* Customer Consent: Activate IFTV with a simple opt-in process for complete control.

CMD's Thought: "The IFTV launch redefines entertainment for BSNL's FTTH customers, delivering unparalleled value and making every connection an experience to remember; in terms of entertainment; at no cost to its customers."

Transforming Digital India

BSNL's new services highlight its unwavering commitment to digital inclusion and innovation. From seamless connectivity to rich entertainment, BSNL is paving the way for a digitally connected India where every citizen has access to quality services, anytime and anywhere.

