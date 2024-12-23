Bengal Women set a new record in domestic as they were able to successfully chase down the target of 390 set by Haryana in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy 2024 quarterfinal. Haryana set the massive target riding on a massive 197-run innings from Shafali Verma who recently got dropped from the Team India ODI squad. Chasing it, Tanusree Sarkar scored a century and with Dhara Gujjar and Priyanka Bala's half-century, Bengal were able to chase down the total and registered the highest successful chase in Women's List A cricket history. Shafali Verma Slams 197 off 115! India Women Opener Plays Whirlwind Knock During Haryana vs Bengal Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Quarter Final 4 (Watch Video).

Bengal Women Creates History, Achieves Record of Chasing Highest Successful Run-Chase in Women's List A Cricket

🚨 Record Alert! Bengal have achieved the highest successful run chase in Women's List A cricket history, chasing down 390 against Haryana in the Quarter Final at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot 💥💥 #SWOneday | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p5xyktY9X8 pic.twitter.com/B4B5rBoPcO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 23, 2024

