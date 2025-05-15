PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 15: As India stands on the cusp of a massive urban transformation, the need for trained and skilled professionals in the urban infrastructure and planning sectors has never been more urgent. With cities contributing over 60% to India's GDP while occupying just 3% of the landmass, the country is on a fast track to becoming 50% urban within the next few decades. This exponential growth brings with it both opportunities and critical challenges that demand visionary planning, sustainable development, and a robust pool of experts to lead the way.

In response to this national imperative, CEPT University, Ahmedabad --India's leading University focused on the built environment--is gearing up to engage with aspiring students and parents at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on May 17 and 18, 2025.

For more than six decades, CEPT University has been a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. With a legacy of more than five decades in shaping India's built environment, CEPT offers programs that are not only academically rigorous but also deeply connected to real-world practice.

What sets CEPT apart is its interdisciplinary approach, which allows students to engage with architecture, planning, design, technology, and management under one umbrella. It is one of the few institutions in the country that offers specialised Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs in Urban Planning, Urban Housing, Urban Transport System, Building Energy Performance, Architectural Conservation and Regeneration, Urban Management, Civil Engineering, Geomatics, Building Energy Performance, Computation Designing and Fabrication, Furniture Design and Urban Management.

"India's future is undeniably being shaped in its cities. As we move toward becoming one of the largest urban systems in the world, the need for skilled, visionary professionals to plan, design, and manage our urban spaces has never been more critical. At CEPT University, our programs are highly curated and rigorously reviewed to remain aligned with the evolving realities of urban development in India. For instance, we are the only institution in the country offering a Bachelor's in Urban Design--a discipline that is urgently needed to address the complexities of today's urban challenges. At CEPT, we don't just equip students for careers; we prepare them to shape the future of India's urban transformation through resilient, inclusive, and forward-thinking approaches," said a CEPT Spokesperson, Mr. Chirayu Bhatt, Dy. Provost, CEPT University.

As per a report published by NITI Aayog in 2021, the urban economy projects to account for 73% of the total population growth by 2036. As a result, the built environment sector offers lucrative and high-impact career opportunities. With strong linkages to government departments, urban local bodies, international development organisations, and private sector firms, CEPT's graduates are consistently recruited into key roles across India and abroad.

To help students and parents better understand these opportunities, CEPT University's admissions team will be present at the Education Fair in Pragati Maidan on May 17 and 18, 2025. Whether a student's interest lies in shaping inclusive housing policies, designing smart transport systems, conserving Indian heritage cities, or building climate-resilient urban spaces, the CEPT team will be available at the on-ground to guide prospective students and their families through academic offerings, career pathways, and the University's distinctive approach to education.

For details of programs offered by CEPT University, visit: www.cept.ac.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687246/CEPT_University_Delhi_Event.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

