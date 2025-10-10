PNN

Chandigarh [India], October 10: India's leading educational e-commerce brand, Funschooling India, founded by entrepreneur Harpreet Behl, is making waves in the early learning space with the launch of Miss Messie® Kids Washable Paints Kit -- a safe, non-toxic, and eco-friendly paint set designed to bring mess-free creativity into everyday learning.

After transforming early childhood education with its Montessori-inspired learning kits, Funschooling India now extends its philosophy of learning through play into the world of art and sensory development -- with a clear focus on safety, sustainability, and creativity.

From Learning Kits to Creative Expression Under the umbrella of The Purple Kids, Funschooling India has become one of India's most trusted names in early education and eco-conscious play. The brand's hands-on, Montessori-aligned products have encouraged thousands of parents to move beyond plastic and screen-based learning tools, opting instead for natural, purposeful play materials.

Now, through Miss Messie®, Harpreet Behl brings that same ethos to the world of art.

The Miss Messie® Kids Washable Paints Kit is designed specifically for toddlers and preschoolers, offering a washable, non-toxic formula made for easy, joyful, and stress-free creativity.

"Every colour a child touches should be safe enough to trust and inspiring enough to teach," says Harpreet Behl, Founder of Funschooling India. "With Miss Messie®, we wanted to blend play, learning, and art into one beautiful,mess-free and non-tiring experience -- where imagination has no fear."

A Mission Rooted in Montessori, Sustainability, and Indian Craftsmanship

- The Funschooling philosophy is built on three pillars that guide every product:

- Montessori learning methods- encouraging independent, curiosity-driven play.

- Eco-friendly design- using alternative materials, reducing plastic, and ensuring sustainable production.

- Local craftsmanship- supporting Indian artisans and manufacturing excellence.

Unlike mass-market toys that overstimulate, Funschooling products focus on calm, tactile, and thoughtful engagement -- a reflection of Harpreet's mission to bring back "learning with the senses" into children's formative years.

Hands-On Learning That Grows with Every ChildFunschooling's most popular and hot-selling educational kits -- from playclass to Grade 2 levels (Kreedo Curriculum) -- have already helped children build phonics recognition, number sense, IQ and early geography skills through play and fun.

With the addition of Miss Messie® Paints, art becomes a natural extension of this learning journey.

The paints promote sensory development, fine motor skills, and emotional expression, while being gentle on little hands and easy to clean for parents and teachers. The kit aligns with Funschooling's FEURMS model -- ensuring each product embodies Fun, Ergonomics, Usability, Remembrance, Mentorship, and Sustainability.

Proudly Made in India -- Built for the World At a time when many children's products are imported or mass-produced overseas, Miss Messie® proudly stands for Made in India excellence.

Formulated, tested, and packaged in Harpreet Behl's own facility at Chandigarh, its safety standards use child-safe and washable paints.

"Being Made in India is not just a label for us -- it's a commitment to quality, ethics, and creativity," shares the Funschooling team. "We believe Indian manufacturing has the power to set new benchmarks for global child-safe products."

The Miss Messie® Paints range will soon be available at premium toy stores, stationery outlets, and learning centres across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

With Miss Messie®, the company's vision expands from education to expression -- from worksheets to watercolours -- showing that play-based learning can be both fun and foundational.

Collaboration & Retail Opportunities Funschooling India invites collaborations with Preschools and Montessori centres seeking art-based learning tools. Premium toy and stationery stores are looking to expand their creative product range. Distributors and retailers aiming to represent sustainable, child-safe Indian brands.

Art educators and creative workshops introducing safe paints for young learners.

About Funschooling India

Founded by Harpreet Behl, Funschooling India is an award-winning e-commerce brand that promotes Montessori-inspired, eco-friendly learning kits for children aged 2-8 years. Operating under its umbrella firm - The Purple Kids, it offers a curated range of hands-on learning tools, curriculum boxes, and, now, Miss Messie® Washable Paints, aimed at nurturing creativity through safe, sustainable design.

Explore More:

Website: https://funschooling.in/Instagram: @funschooling_indiaMedia & Retail Enquiries: sales@funschooling.in

