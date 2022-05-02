A pristine sit out near the door way, allowing ample natural light to come in

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cement, soil, water, and steel are just a few of the many raw materials needed to construct a house. Even more so if it is a larger structure, such as an apartment building. ACC Ltd., one of India's most sustainable and innovative construction solutions providers, has set out to demonstrate that this does not have to be the case all of the time.

To that end, the company under Holcim's global initiative "Houses of Tomorrow" is aligning with where the Earth is heading collectively: a future that is less resource intensive, sustainable, has a lower carbon footprint, and still provides consumer satisfaction. As part of the global initiative, ACC Ltd., built the first 'Gratitude Eco-Villa' in India made fully with sustainable materials.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2022: Here’s When Banks Will Remain Closed in May. Check Full List.

ACC aims to be the first Indian company to measure and promote low-CO2 solutions while building independent family residences through this initiative. And if people are worried that such homes would be prohibitively expensive, then do not be. The "Houses of Tomorrow" are sustainable, affordable, inclusive and replicable.

"Construction is usually a resource-intensive process. What if we told that it could be sustainable, with near zero carbon footprint?"

Also Read | What is Met Gala 2022 Theme? Let’s Hark Back To Incredible Met Ball’s Themes From The Past 5 Years.

The building materials used here have a near-zero carbon footprint. The first such house built in India as part of this initiative, the "Gratitude Eco-Villa," is located in Puducherry. The name is an ode to Mother Earth, to whom everyone owes gratitude for everything she has given us.

The project, designed by Architect Trupti Doshi, a well-known sustainability professional with over 20 years of experience in ecological architecture, uses materials, climate specific passive design, and smart construction methodologies to create a holistically sustainable house while enhancing the residents' comfort.

The "Gratitude Eco-Villa" is expected to cut CO2 emissions by 40 per cent by using materials like ECOPact green concrete, ACC Suraksha cement, fly-ash bricks, and a low CO2 alternative to virgin steel reinforcements.

The concept was born out of a commitment to sustainability, according to Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD and CEO, ACC Ltd., "Our parent company Holcim is spearheading the transition towards sustainable construction."

"We're proud to introduce this initiative in India, which will help us continue inspiring future generations of home builders to adopt green products and sustainable solutions," Balakrishnan said. "We strongly believe that sustainability is for everyone in any location and at any price range through innovation and smart design."

Over 40 well-known architects were invited to participate in the "Houses of Tomorrow" initiative as part of the selection process. Following a jury review, "Gratitude Eco-Villa" was chosen as India's first "House of Tomorrow" because it met the goal of showcasing a beautifully designed house that uses low carbon impact materials and sustainable construction.

The first wave of this one-of-a-kind project is being coordinated across five countries: India, Kenya, France, Canada, and Mexico. The initiative aims to have a positive impact on the environment while also providing long-term value to residents.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)