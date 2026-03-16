Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): In view of the impact of the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the LPG stock, booking, and supply situation in the state from the RTGS office.

According to the release, representatives of various gas supply companies attended the meeting. Senior officials informed that 17,209 metric tonnes of LPG stock are currently available in the state. Officials revealed that gas supply is being carried out through 1,154 agencies belonging to BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL.

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The Chief Minister inquired about the measures being taken to prevent LPG cylinders from being diverted to the black market. He also instructed officials to ensure that LPG cylinders are not misused during delivery, as stated in the release.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to take steps to remove public concerns regarding LPG availability. Chandrababu Naidu also reviewed the LPG supply to Anna Canteen kitchens, and officials informed that there are no supply issues at present, according to the release.

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The Chief Minister instructed officials to avoid confusion among the public regarding gas supply. He also directed that the delivery time of LPG cylinders should be brought back to normal. The CM ordered officials to monitor LPG supply, stock, and bookings on a daily basis. He further instructed that daily activities in hospitals, schools, and temples should not be affected due to LPG supply issues.

The Chief Minister suggested holding discussions with hotel associations to reduce LPG consumption if necessary. Officials also stated that the central government is expected to allocate more LPG to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in the coming days.

The Chief Minister suggested exploring alternatives such as pipeline gas and induction stoves as substitutes for LPG.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that LPG bookings have shown a decline, with about 77 lakh bookings recorded yesterday compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13, 2026.

Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, have issued orders for allocation of non-domestic LPG in line with government guidelines.

The Ministry said that commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of State Governments for priority distribution and are now available to consumers in 30 States and UTs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)