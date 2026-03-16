Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Budget Session, which is the 11th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the financial year 2026-2027, scheduled from March 16-30, commenced on Monday morning here in the North Indian hill town Dharamshala. One of the key highlights of the discussion today was the renewal of US funds.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel made the commencement announcement and it was convened in the presence of Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Penpa Tsering, Sikyong/ president of the Tibetan government in exile, along with Kalons (ministers) of the Kashag and members of Parliament.

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The proceedings began with the singing of the Tibetan national anthem, followed by the Speaker's opening address and the appointment of Acting Speakers and members of the Ad Hoc Committee for the session.

In his opening remarks, the Speaker reflected on the vision and tireless efforts of the 14th Dalai Lama and the elder generation of Tibetans in exile. He also acknowledged the continued support of the Government and people of India, as well as numerous countries and international supporters, which have enabled Tibetans to preserve and promote their unique language, culture, and religious traditions during more than six decades of exile while also strengthening international awareness of the Tibetan cause.

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The Speaker further referred to recent legislative developments in the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, noting the passage of policies promoting "ethnic unity" and the broader policy of Sinicisation, which aim to tighten control over minority nationalities and religious practices. He expressed concern over the targeting of the Tibetan language and identity under such policies, while urging Tibetans living in the free world to continue safeguarding and strengthening Tibetan linguistic and cultural traditions.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, who currently holds the Finance portfolio of the Central Tibetan Administration, presented the CTA's proposed budget for the fiscal year 2026-2027, amounting to Rs 3,407.42 million.

Dorjee Tseten, an MP in exile, told ANI, "March is our parliament session and it is the first day of the budget session. The President, who led the cabinet, proposed the annual budget for 2026 to 2027 and the proposed budget is 3407 million rupees. It is tabled today at the Parliament and during the next two weeks, the members of the Parliament will discuss the proposed budget and, if needed, any amendments to propose, and finally, will pass the budget."

"The budget session is very significant in terms of our annual work in terms of the monetary will be discussed and through budget, we highlight the objective and the plan of the government in-exile. One of the key highlights of today's discussion is the renewal of US funds and in the budget statement it is clearly mentioned by the President that this time US appropriation Bill mention in the budget, Central Tibetan administration recognising as the Tibetan government in exile so this is key highlight, which is welcomed by all the parliamentarians and more discussions have been started in terms of how we want to strengthen our movement, how we can invest and expense more in terms of our political campaigns to counter China in Asia and across the world," he added. (ANI)

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