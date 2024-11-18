PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Business France is delighted to announce the commencement of the French Clean Energy Days, taking place from November 18th to 22nd, 2024. This much anticipated delegation of French companies to India, focusing on nuclear power, and energy efficiency solutions. As official country partner at the Nuclear Business Platform (NBP) event in Mumbai, France will display its leadership in nuclear energy, offering a platform for French and Indian businesses to explore collaboration and growth opportunities in these sectors.

The event will include networking sessions, B2B meetings, and site visits to key players in the nuclear sector, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and technical insights to foster strategic partnerships that accelerate energy transition goals for both nations.

Her Excellency Mrs Bermann, Former Ambassador of France and President of the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) will join the French Clean Energy Days. This visit represents the opportunity to enhance the connection between the French and Indian nuclear supply chains and to highlight the role of India as a major player in the worldwide nuclear industry. The World Nuclear Exhibition, the largest nuclear event globally, will take place in Paris from November 4-6, 2025, with a 20% larger setup than the 2023 edition, which attracted 23,600 visitors, 780 exhibitors, and 17 national pavilions.

Estelle David, Director of Business France India, stated:

"The French Clean Energy Days offer an important platform to deepen collaboration between France and India in the clean energy sector. France has a wealth of experience to share, and this event is an exciting opportunity for both countries to work together toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future."

Sponsors and Key Participants in the French Clean Energy Days

The French Clean Energy Days will feature the participation of several leading French companies, including Axon' Cables, Celeros FT, Cyberium, EATON, EDF, EKIUM - Waves, IDOM SA, Nuvia, Pompes Rutschi, SDEC France. These companies focus on innovations across the nuclear sector, offering advanced energy efficiency, digital transformation solutions, resilient infrastructure, process automation, and cutting-edge monitoring and control systems.

The French Clean Energy Days event will be supported by key industry partners, including EDF (Platinum Partner) and Lauritz Knudsen (Gold Partner), both of whom play a pivotal role in advancing clean energy projects in India. The event will be further supporter by GIFEN (trade association of the French nuclear industry) as the Institutional Partner and BTG Advaya as Knowledge Partner. Together, these organisations are committed to sharing their innovative technologies and solutions to support India's growing energy needs.

French Expertise in Clean Energy

France has a long-standing reputation for its expertise in clean energy, particularly in nuclear power generation. With 57 nuclear reactors operating domestically and 120 reactors of French technology globally, France has become a leader in providing low-carbon and reliable electricity. The French clean energy industry is poised to help meet the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

EDF's Role in India's Nuclear Energy Expansion

EDF is already contributing to India's energy transition through a renewable portfolio of 1.3 GW under operation and more than 2 GW under various stages of development (including construction) and the deployment of 5 million smart meters. EDF is the world's largest nuclear operator and is having ongoing discussions for the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant (JNPP) project - set to be the world's largest nuclear power plant with 6 EPRs at one single site. EDF is committed to working hand-in-hand with India's nuclear industry partners to ensure that the EPR technology is not only implemented but also domesticated. This collaborative effort aims for a 100% localisation of the EPR technology in India, fostering a homegrown nuclear capability. SMRs will also play a crucial role by providing reliable electricity where it is most needed, for instance in decentralised zones. EDF is fully committed to collaborate with India for the development of SMRs, both within the country and beyond. These initiatives underscore the company's role in supporting India's energy transition, and "Make in India" and "Skill India" initiatives.

Lauritz Knudsen: Supporting India's Clean Energy Infrastructure

Lauritz Knudsen is a leader in Electrical and Automation Solution. The company's innovative technologies for low and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, and tailored services contribute to modernizing India's energy infrastructure and advancing clean energy solutions.

About GIFEN

GIFEN is France's national trade association for the nuclear industry. It brings together nearly 600 companies and covers all the industrial activities involved in nuclear power generation.

GIFEN contributes to the mobilization and performance of the nuclear industry, participates in the development of innovative solutions and represents it to its stakeholders.

A Key Milestone for Indo-French Clean Energy Collaboration

The French Clean Energy Days mark a significant milestone in the partnership between France and India. This event provides a unique opportunity for both countries to strengthen business ties, explore joint-ventures, and accelerate progress toward achieving their clean energy and decarbonization goals. By fostering collaboration between French and Indian companies, this initiative will contribute to economic growth, technological innovation, and a sustainable energy future for both nations.

About Business France

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate EUR3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.

