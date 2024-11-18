National Integration Day is celebrated annually in India on November 19 with various events promoting national integrity across the country. The annual event is celebrated with an aim to promote unity, peace, and harmony among people of different regions, religions, cultures, and languages in the country. Notably, National Integration Day 2024 is observed on November 19 to mark the birth anniversary of the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. This day highlights the importance of the India’s diversity in building a strong and united nation. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The annual event in India also serves as a reminder of the contributions made by leaders and individuals who have worked towards the cause of national integration. In this article, let’s know more about the National Integration Day 2024 date, history and significance of the annual event in India.

National Integration Day 2024 Date

National Integration Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19.

National Integration Day Significance

National Integration Day is celebrated with various activities like discussions, seminars, and cultural events that emphasise the spirit of unity in diversity. The day holds great significance as it marks the birthday of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who played an important role in uniting India during her tenure.

National Integration Day also honours the efforts made by the government and civil society in bridging gaps between different communities and promoting the values of peace and solidarity. In short, National integration means coming together of people and having universal acceptance, harmony and unity amongst various factors like historical and political background, social and economic differences, linguistic variations and cultural ethnicities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).