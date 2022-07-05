Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): Call2shiftJaipur, the country's fast-growing movers and packers aggregators based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has announced a unique scheme where the consumers will be given Rs 1000 discount on the domestic shifting across India and Rs 500 on local shifting within Jaipur city.

Call2shiftJaipur is an online aggregator for hiring the best packers and movers in Jaipur for affordable and trusted household and commercial shifting services.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow Says 'The Last Few Months Have Been Fantastic'.

Some of the leading names in the movers and packers industry in Jaipur have become verified service providers with the company, providing all kinds of relocation services, including house shifting, intercity moving, office goods relocation, car and bike transportation, and warehousing services within Jaipur city, across India and internationally.

Faced with the challenges like unfair pricing, damage of items, defacement of furniture or fragile objects, items unaccounted for during transit, unprofessional behaviour of packing and moving teams, and lack of real-time tracking and update during long-route transit, the movers are banking heavily on the top-notch movers and packers aggregators to tackle all these issues in a single go, instead of going for a standalone mover and packer.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Charged With Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Chiara Passari Ahead of Wimbledon 2022 Quarterfinal Clash, Summoned to Canberra Court.

Established in 2018, www.call2shiftjaipur.in is an online aggregator for hiring verified packers and movers in Jaipur (https://call2shiftjaipur.in ). The company has onboarded reputed movers and packers in Jaipur for providing services like domestic shifting of homes, office goods, office shifting, vehicle transportation, warehouses for rent, commercial goods relocation, packing and moving, loading and unloading, transportation, and international relocation services under one roof.

Many reputable movers and packers in Jaipur and across the nation have joined Call2ShiftJaipur, according to Devendra Poonia, director of Call2ShiftJaipur. These businesses are skilled at offering all types of relocation services in Jaipur. "Since we don't charge for hiring on our website, customers can visit our website for free to hire packers and movers. Customers can get in touch with movers and packers directly using their contact information from a list they have.

Poonia claims that the packers and movers listed on Call2ShiftJaipur.in are accredited and have experience shipping a variety of items both domestically and internationally. We offer a flat discount of Rs 500 on local moves and Rs 1,000 on national moves to customers who hire our movers and packers. When compared to the quotes provided by the other four companies outside of our website, customers can save up to 30% by hiring movers and packers from our website, according to Poonia.

"Our goal is customer satisfaction and providing them with quality moving solutions," said a company spokesperson at Call2shiftJaipur. "Our listed reliable packers and movers in Jaipur provide full coverage of the damages to the items shifted from one location to the other, and booking through Call2shiftJaipur will make the customers eligible for a Rs 1000 discount on shifting to domestic locations across the country and Rs 500 for shifting within Jaipur city. All our packers and movers are equipped with the latest high-quality packing materials such as bubble wrap, corrugated sheets, and shredded papers to back the belongings."

Besides discounts on local and domestic shifting, Call2shiftJaipur is the first aggregator to help customers with valid packers and movers invoices (https://call2shiftjaipur.in/packers-and-movers-bill-for-claim.php ), especially for the corporate, government, and private company employees to claim relocation allowance.

"In case one has lost his home shifting bill while relocating and want new packers and movers invoice for claiming the shifting allowance from their companies, Call2shiftJaipur provides 100 per cent original and GST approved bill," said the spokesperson.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)