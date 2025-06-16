NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: Grace Foundation in association with Utopia Therapy invites passionate film makers to register and participate in "Say No to Alcohol" Awareness Short Film Contest and become a voice for positive change. The contest is an open call for students, educators, and creative minds from across all age groups in Tamil Nadu to participate and make a collective effort in fostering a drug-free State of Tamil Nadu. The short film with a duration of up to fifteen minutes can either be in Tamil or a silent film that integrates education and creativity to bring about awareness on fighting against substance abuse. The video should be uploaded to a Google Drive / YouTube (unlisted) link and emailed to info@gracefoundation.co The last date for submission of the video link along with the participant details is July 15, 2025. Winners will be announced on August 3, 2025 and will receive cash prizes and special recognition awards along with a Trophy and a Certificate of Excellence. The winning short films will be screened across all schools, colleges, community levels and at social events organized by the foundation to educate, encourage and empower student participation early in life to proactively build resilience and reduce the likelihood of drug use.

Also Read | Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 Out at sebaonline.org: SEBA Announces Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Grace Foundation Launches Pioneering Preventive Care Initiative to Combat Alcohol and Substance Abuse

In a significant step towards addressing the growing crisis of alcohol and substance abuse, especially among youth, Grace Foundation was officially launched today. At the launch conference, Dr. Aathira Naevis Prabhakar, Founder of Grace Foundation and Utopia Therapy, introduced the Foundation's ground-breaking approach centered on preventive care and education.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Congress SC Head Pradeep Ahirwar Files FIR, Says 'Was Attacked in Vidisha by Mob Wielding Swords and Sticks, Car Vandalised'.

"In today's fast-paced and fragmented society, we are witnessing a disturbing rise in alcohol and substance abuse, particularly among young people. What often begins as harmless experimentation quickly spirals into addiction, stealing away potential, disrupting families, and hindering societal progress," Dr. Aathira stated.

Grace Foundation stands firm on the belief that addiction is not a moral failure but a medical condition - one that demands early intervention through preventive education. While India has developed comprehensive models for treatment and rehabilitation, preventive care, particularly in rural and school systems, remains underdeveloped.

Prevention as the Most Powerful Treatment

At the heart of Grace Foundation's mission is Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)-based visual learning programs, beginning with the "Say No to Alcohol" Awareness Short Film Contest. This innovative initiative uses the power of visual storytelling to engage young minds, shaping their thoughts, behaviours, and ultimately, their character.

"As we all know, what we see becomes our thoughts, our thoughts shape our behaviours, and behaviours define our character," Dr. Aathira emphasized. "By influencing children early through visual learning, we are equipping them to make informed, resilient choices even in the face of peer pressure."

The winners of the short film contest will not only be recognized for their creativity, but will also play a major role in preventive care itself. Their films will serve as ongoing educational tools, screened across schools, colleges, community centres, and social events organized by the Foundation. These powerful visual messages will contribute directly to reducing the incidence of alcohol and substance abuse by empowering students and communities with knowledge and emotional resilience.

Beyond Addiction: Addressing the Root Causes

Through Utopia Therapy, Grace Foundation also incorporates neuroscience and emotional health to address the deeper issues often underlying addiction - including emotional wounds, family trauma, and gut-brain imbalances. This holistic approach ensures that prevention is not just about avoiding substances but building stronger, healthier individuals from within.

"Our goal isn't just to treat addiction. It is to create a generation that never needs to be treated. We want a Tamil Nadu where, No thirteen-year-old buys tobacco from a corner shop, No college student reaches for alcohol to numb emotional pain, No parent cries over a lost child because society failed to guide them early enough. We strongly believe that addiction is not a moral failure-it is a health condition and prevention is the most powerful treatment that we can offer," Dr. Aathira added.

For any clarifications or further information on the short film contest log on to www.gracefoundation.co/say-no-to-alcohol-awareness-video-contest/

For information about Grace Foundation, please log on to www.gracefoundation.co

In addition to awareness generation, Grace Foundation endeavours to offer counselling and evidence-based rehabilitation treatment and care in a supportive environment that will guide the individuals of substance use through every step of recovery and successfully reintegrate them back into the community. The foundation's rehab centres will provide a holistic approach to recovery, where the individuals not only rebuild their connections and relationships, but also adapt to healthier and more fulfilling lifestyles. Grace Foundation calls for Parents, Educators, Youth, Policy Makers and Communities to come together to create a safe environment, be the first line of awareness and emotional support, be an active part of social campaigns against substance abuse, remove the stigma and become part of the de-addiction prevention drive.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)