Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): CamCom, a Bangalore and Dubai based AI powered visual inspection solutions company has entered into a partnership with Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), the pre-owned vehicles arm of the Mahindra Group.

MFCW is the country's preferred used vehicle company and is India's only organized multi-brand player, with 1700+ outlets in 810+ cities in India. CamCom is a winner of Catapult Cohort 1 by Mahindra Mobility and are pioneers in leveraging Computer Vision and associated technologies in the visual inspection process.

This will be the first time that AI will power used vehicle inspections in India. The strategic partnership will pave the way for MFCW to tap into the latest AI vehicle inspection technologies for damage assessment from CamCom. This will help in re-imagining how vehicles are bought and sold in India by focusing on the importance of customer trust and decisions based on data and facts.

"We are thrilled to see this game changing partnership with CamCom come to fruition. This collaboration has the potential to bring a disruptive approach and transform the used car business ecosystem," said Ashutosh Pandey, the CEO of Mahindra First Choice Wheels. "The fact that CamCom is a 'Made in India' solution is gratifying and shows the enormous capacity of the technology talent in the country."

"The support and guidance we got from the MFCW team during the Mahindra Catapult Program has in many ways shaped the evolution of CamCom solution for the used vehicles market," said Ajith Nayar, Co-founder of CamCom. "This partnership is a huge step for CamCom. We are working to extend our engagement within the Mahindra automotive ecosystem and become the partner of choice for all visual inspections."

CamCom is an award-winning AI powered platform for visual inspections built on a computer vision stack, recognized around the world for providing disruptive solutions to automotive, warehousing, and other industries. Considered pioneers in leveraging CV and associated technologies in the visual inspection process, the solutions are the ultimate control tower that enables the creation of a visual track and trace audit trail across the life cycle of the product.

For more information, please visit: www.camcom.ai.

