New Delhi [India], June 23: In a move that reinforces its purpose-driven brand narrative, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ('Canara HSBC Life Insurance'), has announced the onboarding of India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide and his partner, acclaimed sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan as brand ambassadors. This partnership brings to life the brand's core philosophy of being a 'Promises Ka Partner' -- a dependable ally who stands by customers as they plan, protect, and pursue their life goals.

* The new partnership reflects the brand's enduring commitment to being 'Promises Ka Partner' for its customers

In Jasprit and Sanjana, Canara HSBC Life Insurance sees a shared journey built on trust, responsibility, and commitment -- values that lie at the heart of excellence in their on-field achievements as well as life insurance as a domain. The real-life couple who embodies the very spirit of being there when it matters, just like a true 'Promises Ka Partner'.

Rishi Mathur, Chief Distribution Officer- Alternate Channels and Chief Marketing Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, while commenting on the announcement, said, "Life insurance, at its core, is a promise to stand by someone not just in the good times, but through every life stage. At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we take pride in being a trusted partner in our customers' financial journey through life's uncertainties. Our philosophy of being a 'Promises Ka Partner' reflects this commitment in how we engage with all our customers. Jasprit and Sanjana embody this ethos in a way that feels both natural and inspiring. Jasprit's consistency and quiet resilience mirror the trust our customers place in us. Sanjana brings with her a voice of credibility, and connection -- traits that are foundational to how we communicate as a brand. Together, they help bring our brand to life in a way that's authentic, relevant, and deeply aligned with the people we aim to serve."

Jasprit Bumrah, while commenting on the partnership, said, "I believe that every promise you make -- whether on the field or in life -- comes with responsibility. Sanjana and I have always believed in planning ahead and supporting each other through every phase. That's why partnering with Canara HSBC Life Insurance feels like a natural fit. They understand the value of showing up for people, consistently -- just like a true partner should."

Sanjana Ganesan added, "To me, being a partner means being dependable -- not just when it's convenient, but when it truly counts. That's what drew me to Canara HSBC Life Insurance and their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy. It reflects the way Jasprit and I live our lives: planning with care, leaning on each other, and preparing for what lies ahead. I'm proud to lend my voice to a message that is so relevant and real in the current context."

With a reputation as one of India's most dependable athletes, Jasprit Bumrah has earned respect as a match-winner who thrives under pressure. His consistency reflects the assurance that Canara HSBC Life Insurance strives to offer its customers -- showing up when it matters most. Sanjana Ganesan, a respected voice in the global cricketing ecosystem, brings clarity, balance, and grace to her work. Her journey, marked by persistence and purpose, aligns with the Company's inclusive and transparent approach to customer engagement.

Together, Jasprit and Sanjana reflect the aspirations of today's modern Indian couple -- planning jointly, sharing responsibilities, and building a secure future together. Their story reflects the essence of the Canara HSBC Life Insurance brand: to be present through life's milestones, enable long-term confidence, and turn aspirations into enduring achievements.

The brand will soon launch a series of integrated campaigns and storytelling-led initiatives anchored in this partnership, aimed at deepening engagement across key customer segments -- from digitally native millennials to families and emerging affluent audiences.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance:

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited. Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company. As a bancassurance led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and more than 100 branch offices as of March 2025, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 17 years now, the Company sells and services customers through multiple channels and well diversified network of Canara Bank and the Indian branch of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in multiple cities across the country. The Company has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group space comprising of life, health, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks, digital, and direct field force.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, the Company intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

