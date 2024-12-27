PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 27: Canara HSBC Life Insurance has unveiled its latest brand campaign, designed to resonate with the evolving aspirations of modern consumers who seek financial solutions that break away from traditional norms. Featuring the widely admired actor Varun Sharma, the latest series of ad films from Canara HSBC Life Insurance uses engaging storytelling, humor, and relatable scenarios to highlight the diverse financial goals of today's individuals and families.

* Showcasing Financial Solutions for Modern Aspirations Through Engaging and Humorous Films

The campaign comprises three primary films complemented by a series of shoulder films, each showcasing relatable life scenarios that highlight the importance of holistic financial planning. Canara HSBC Life Insurance emphasizes its commitment to empowering consumers with personalized and accessible solutions designed to address their aspirations--whether planning for uncertainties, family, career, or securing a brighter future.

Rishi Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Distribution Officer- Alternate Channels, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we aim to demystify financial planning and make it approachable for everyone. Often seen as complex and overwhelming, financial planning becomes relatable and engaging through this campaign's light-hearted yet meaningful storytelling. By showcasing real-life scenarios, we not only highlight the importance of insurance but also demonstrate how our tailored solutions empower individuals to achieve their diverse aspirations seamlessly."

The narrative draws from a recent survey conducted by the Company that revealed 70% of Indians prioritize their family's financial security over immediate desires, underscoring the Canara HSBC Life's commitment to bridging this gap through tailored offerings. By blending humor with meaningful insights, the campaign makes financial planning approachable, transforming an often-overlooked topic into one that resonates with audiences across generations.

* The first film portrays a couple discovering how Canara HSBC Life Insurance's Savings and Retirement plans seamlessly support their evolving financial journey.

* The second film features a humorous yet heartfelt exchange between two brothers, where the elder sibling's varied financial goals are addressed through Savings and Term solutions.

* The third film depicts a candid conversation between a father and his son, recently stepping into parenthood, demonstrating how Retirement and Child plans secure a promising future for the next generation.

The campaign will be launched across digital platforms, television, and social media channels, reaching audiences with its compelling blend of humor and insight into financial well-being.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Established in 2008, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (51 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (26 per cent). Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company, holding 23% as an investor. One of the major bancassurance led insurance companies with its head office at Gurugram, Harayana and more than 100 branch offices pan India brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 15 years now, the Company sells and services customers through multiple channels and well diversified network of Canara Bank and HSBC located in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities of the country. The Company has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across the individual and group space comprising of life, health, online term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through direct, digital, agency model and direct field force.

With the support of distribution partners, the Company is able to maintain an aggressive growth trajectory since inception. The Company continues to focus and invest in agile and technologically advanced methods of soliciting business, servicing customers and marketing products. With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, the Company intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

