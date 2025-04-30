VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30: CARE Banjara Hospital, a flagship facility of CARE Hospitals, successfully hosted the inaugural edition of 'The Robotic Edge 2025' at the Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre on 27th April 2025. The conference spotlighted the growing role of Robotic Surgery and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, bringing together leading clinicians, healthcare technologists, and industry experts for a day of knowledge exchange and hands-on engagement.

The event was inaugurated by Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, QCIL; Vinod Raman, Group CIO, QCIL; Dr. Ajit Singh, AVP & Medical Head (Zonal), CARE Hospitals; Dr. Ramesh, Managing Director, Aster Ramesh Hospitals; and Biju Nair, Zonal Chief Operating Officer, CARE Hospitals. Special guests included celebrated actress Ms. Priyanka Jawalkar and renowned film director Venky Atluri.

The conference featured expert-led masterclasses, live robotic console experiences, and a keynote address by Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni on 'AI and Robotics: Practical Applications and Future Prospects in Healthcare.' A fireside chat titled 'Robotics & the Future of Surgery' further explored how robotics and AI are practically reshaping the landscape of surgical precision and clinical outcomes.

Reflecting on the spirit of the conference, Biju Nair remarked, "Our clinicians are true pioneers, embracing advanced technologies like robotics and AI to deliver world-class healthcare experiences, rooted in practical, patient-centric innovation."

Voices from the Robotic Leaders:

* Dr. Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri Awardee, Clinical Director, HOD CARE Vatsalya, Women and Child Institute, Robotic Gynecology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills stated, "Robotics has redefined possibilities in gynecology--bringing greater precision, faster recoveries, and safer outcomes for women's health across every stage of life."

* Dr. P. Vamsi Krishna, Clinical Director, Sr. Consultant & HOD - Urology, Robotic, Laparoscopy & Endourology Surgeon, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills said, "In urology, robotic surgery offers unparalleled accuracy and gentler treatments, fundamentally improving survival and quality of life for patients."

* Dr. Satish Pawar, Sr. Consultant & Head - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, remarked, "For oncology surgeries, robotics provides significant advantages in delivering complex resections with reduced trauma and better clinical outcomes."

* Dr. Venugopal Pareek, Sr. Consultant GI Laparoscopic, Bariatric & Robotic Surgeon CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, noted, "Bariatric surgery using robotics ensures enhanced control, greater safety, and transformational results for patients battling obesity and metabolic disorders."

The conference concluded with a felicitation ceremony for distinguished speakers. Participants were awarded Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits approved by the Telangana State Medical Council.

CARE Banjara Hospital's leadership through initiatives such as 'The Robotic Edge 2025' reflects its commitment to advancing patient-centered innovation and integrating next-generation technologies to improve healthcare delivery.

About CARE Banjara Hospital

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, CARE Banjara Hospital is the flagship tertiary care hospital of CARE Hospitals Group. With nearly three decades of legacy in delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, the hospital is a center of excellence across multiple specialties, including cardiac sciences, critical care, oncology, organ transplants, and robotic surgeries. CARE Banjara Hospital continues to pioneer innovations that bring world-class healthcare closer to the community.

