VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: Carosa, a unified pre-owned automobile solutions platform, today announced the official launch of the full version of its Web and Mobile App, marking a major milestone in its mission to build a transparent, technology-driven, and customer-centric ecosystem for pre-owned car buyers and sellers in India.

Also Read | Galgotias University Memes, Funny Jokes Go Viral After Professor Neha Singh's Claims Over Robotic Dog and Soccer Drone.

Launched on January 22, 2026, the Carosa platform is designed to simplify the complete pre-owned car ownership journey by integrating buying and selling of pre-owned cars, inspections and evaluations, financing, insurance, verification services, and post-purchase support into one seamless digital experience.

Pre-Launch Traction Demonstrates Strong Market Validation

Also Read | Kerala Bar Timings: Opposition and Church Groups Slam Extended Bar Operating Hours As Excise Department Adds 2 Hours To Daily Liquor Sales.

Prior to its official launch, Carosa operated in a pre-launch phase and demonstrated strong early traction. The platform onboarded 100+ verified dealers, featured 1,000+ active pre-owned car listings, and recorded 5,000+ monthly website visitors, with steady month-on-month growth.

During this period, pre-owned cars worth ₹85 crore+ in total listed GMV were listed on the platform, reflecting growing confidence and trust from both dealers and buyers.

MotoRepo: Independent In-House Inspection and PDI Platform

A core component of the Carosa platform is MotoRepo, the company's independently developed, in-house pre-owned car inspection and evaluation application. MotoRepo powers standardized vehicle inspections, detailed condition reports, car evaluations, and Pre-Delivery Inspections (PDI), ensuring unbiased, transparent, and data-driven assessments across all pre-owned car transactions on the platform.

By owning and operating its inspection technology, Carosa ensures consistency, credibility, and quality control across inspection outcomes.

Carosa Care: Integrated Ownership & Post-Purchase Services

Carosa Care is an integrated service layer within the Carosa platform, designed to support customers throughout the pre-owned car ownership lifecycle. The offering includes pre-owned car insurance, extended warranties, roadside assistance, vehicle verification, RTO-related services, and essential car care utilities, providing continued support well beyond the point of purchase.

Gaadi ki Gup-Shup: Automobile-Centric Content Within the Platform

Gaadi ki Gup-Shup is Carosa's automobile-centric content and creator ecosystem, built as an integral part of the Carosa platform. It focuses on pre-owned car information, expert and user-led reviews, explainers, ownership insights, and market intelligence, helping consumers make informed and confident decisions before purchasing a pre-owned car.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the launch, Akram Ali, Co-Founder of Carosa, said,

"Carosa was built to eliminate opacity and mistrust in pre-owned car transactions. By integrating MotoRepo for independent inspections, Carosa Care for complete ownership support, and Gaadi ki Gup-Shup for consumer education directly into the platform, we are creating a truly end-to-end pre-owned automobile ecosystem. The strong response during our pre-launch phase validates our approach and vision."

Growth Outlook

Following the launch on January 22, 2026, Carosa expects to achieve a 2x increase across all key performance metrics every month, including dealer onboarding, active listings, platform traffic, and GMV in the pre-owned car segment, as it accelerates nationwide expansion.

With a strong focus on technology, transparency, and trust, Carosa aims to redefine how pre-owned cars are bought, sold, and owned in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)