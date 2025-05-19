PRNewswire

Singapore, May 19: Carro, Asia Pacific's largest and fastest-growing online used car platform, is celebrating thousands of satisfied customers in Asia Pacific since 10 years of inception, in a new campaign that spotlights their drama-free and seamless car buying and selling experience. A second Hong Kong crime genre ad will be released in June.

* Carro brings back 'No Drama', their award-winning ad series which parodies drama cliches to highlight its trustworthy, reliable, and transparent practices

* The 2-part campaign will reveal a second film in June

* Their 2023 'No Drama' campaign garnered more than 38 million views and took home six awards at the YouTube Works Awards Southeast Asia

Produced by Carro's in-house team and fully shot in South Korea, the first 'No Drama' ad takes us back to the Joseon Dynasty where even the king cannot escape conniving tricksters who are trying to persuade him to sell off his trusty ride for a fraction of what it's worth. How will Carro save the kingdom from ruins?

Carro's 'No Drama' series first launched in 2023 in the form of 3 short films that tapped into typical drama cliches to juxtapose the drama-free nature of buying a Carro Certified car that is As Good As New. The campaign went viral with more than 38 million views in total, and earned Carro six awards at the YouTube Works Awards Southeast Asia, including the Overall Winner for "The Big Bang Southeast Asia" category.

Carro Chief Marketing Officer Katherine Teo says, "We've heard what our customers have said over the last 10 years: that selling their car can be stressful, complicated and long drawn. That's why we keep our processes transparent and stress-free, and all the drama they see will only be from our ads - no matter whether they're selling to us or buying a Carro Certified car that is As Good As New. Comedy remains a great medium for us to tell our story and we are so excited to be able to deliver our message in a manner that is entertaining and fresh."

Carro offers a 100% transparent and convenient process that allows customers to begin their car-selling journey online at carro.co. In markets like Hong Kong and Malaysia, customers don't even have to leave their home as Carro staff take the inspection and quotation processes right to their homes.

"At Carro, we take pride in setting a new standard of transparency and trust in the used car industry. Our commitment to providing 100% clear quotations and straightforward processes ensures that our customers feel confident and cared for at every step, even if it means appearing at their doorstep," says Carro Chief Operating Officer Chua Zi Yong. "With the understanding that every market is unique, we are deeply committed to delivering the Carro experience in a way that is not only convenient and worry-free, but also truly resonates with what our customers value and need."

Since its founding in 2015, Carro has been building its proprietary technologies and tapping into AI solutions to revolutionise the car ownership experience. Carro has grown from a Singaporean used car marketplace to Asia Pacific's No. 1 used car online marketplace spanning 7 markets, complete with a strong in-house ecosystem that includes financing options, insurance offerings and aftersales services. The company also started selling brand new cars in Singapore, with plans to roll out this product line in other selected markets.

The ad is running in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Hong Kong. Look forward to No Drama Part 2 in June 2025, and head over to carro.co for all your car needs.

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Asia Pacific's largest online used car marketplace. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions. As of March 2025, Carro has started selling Brand New cars in Singapore.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. It recorded its best ever full-year positive EBITDA of S$43 million in FY2024. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 5,000 employees across Asia Pacific:

* Carro, Asia Pacific's largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, and a recent expansion into Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong

* Carro Care Powered by Jardine & Cycle, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after-sales servicing capabilities

* Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

* MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services

* Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning

* Kaidee, Thailand's largest online shopping and classifieds platform

For more information, please visit: www.carro.co.

