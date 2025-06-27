NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: During a recent live session, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared the touching story of her friend who had worked hard to buy her dream home. However, buying the house was just the beginning of her journey - the friend needed furniture, appliances, and electronics to make the house feel like home. Her wish list grew longer each day, and soon her budget was tight under the weight of so many purchases.

Also Read | When Is Karwa Chauth 2025? Know Date, Sargi and Moonrise Timings, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Thali Essentials and Significance To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

That is when someone told her about the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. This simple suggestion changed everything for her friend. She got all the items she needed while keeping her budget balanced.

Rising costs need smart solutions

Also Read | Panasonic Layoffs Coming? Japanese Electronics Major Likely To Lay Off Employees Amid Exit Plans in Washing Machines, Refrigerators Segments in India.

Today, prices keep going up for everything we need. Home appliances, electronics, and furniture cost more than ever before. Many people delay buying essential items because they cannot afford the full price upfront. But not anymore!

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card offers a practical solution to this common problem. Users can split large purchases into EMI payments. What is EMI? It's an approach that reduces financial stress while ensuring people get what they need immediately.

EMI equals smart shopping

Understanding EMI can help buyers make smarter financial choices. The three letters stand for Equated Monthly Instalment. This payment method divides a large purchase amount into smaller, manageable payments which remain the same throughout the chosen repayment period.

In simple terms, think of it as breaking a big bill into small pieces. Instead of paying Rs. 24,000 at once for a television, you can pay Rs. 2,000 every month for 12 months. Each monthly payment fits easily into most household budgets, whereas the full payment option would require months (or years) of saving. This makes expensive purchases much more affordable.

Rakul Preet emphasises this by saying, "EMI par shopping karna, especially... mehenge items ke liye, bohot samajdari ka kaam hota hai" (Shopping on EMI, especially for expensive items... is a very smart thing to do).

EMIs offer several key benefits. First, they help avoid large lump sum payments that can drain your savings. Second, they maintain a healthy cash flow by spreading costs over time. Third, they increase purchasing power by making expensive items affordable.

Why EMI brings relief

During her live session, Rakul Preet shared an important insight about EMIs. She said, "EMI sirf financial option nahi, ek relief bhi hai" (EMI is not just a financial option, it is a relief too). This statement captures the emotional benefit of smart payment planning.

Her friend's story proves this point perfectly. The friend had saved enough to buy her house but needed more money to furnish it. Without EMI options, she would have lived in an empty house for months while saving up or taken a large personal loan with high interest. The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card helped her create a complete home immediately and affordably.

The emotional benefits of EMI extend beyond just financial convenience. People can fulfil their wish lists without guilt or stress, maintain their quality of life while making necessary purchases, and balance their budgets easily by spreading large expenses across multiple months.

Why Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card stands out

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card offers unique advantages in the EMI market. Rakul Preet describes it as a "smart and safe option" for modern shoppers with a generous credit limit and flexible payment terms.

Several features make this card special compared to other EMI options. The approval process happens quickly without lengthy paperwork and it works both online and offline across over 1.5 lakh partner locations.

Features and benefits of Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Designed for modern shoppers, the Insta EMI Card makes it easier to manage large purchases while maintaining financial health. Each of its features addresses specific shopping challenges that people face today.

- Substantial pre-qualified card loan offer amount up to Rs. 3 lakh: This generous limit covers multiple purchases without separate applications, which means faster transactions without waiting for credit approvals. Users can buy home appliances, electronics, furniture, and lots more using the same card.

- Easy EMI with no hidden charges: The card splits purchase costs into manageable monthly payments with minimal interest and, as Rakul Preet explains, "koi hidden charges nahi". All fees and charges are mentioned upfront during application to ensure customer protection and fair dealing.

- Flexible tenure options from 3 to 60 months: Shoppers can choose repayment periods that suit their budget and income. Shorter tenures mean higher monthly payments but less total interest. Longer tenures offer lower monthly payments for better cash flow management.

- Zero down payment options: There is no need for upfront payments on select products and during festive seasons. Customers can take products home immediately without paying anything initially, which is particularly helpful during emergency purchases or seasonal sales.

- Quick approval with minimal documentation: The requirements are basic - your mobile number, PAN and Aadhaar card details, and bank account information for e-mandate registration. Digital verification speeds up the approval process significantly. Most applications get approved within minutes at partner stores.

- Credit score improvement: Timely EMI payments help build and improve creditworthiness over time. Better credit scores lead to improved loan eligibility for your future financial needs.

How to apply for Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

The application process is simple and available both online and offline to suit customer preferences.

Online application process

- Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website.- Navigate to the Insta EMI Card page.- Enter your mobile phone number and verify it with an OTP.- Fill in the application form to know your credit limit.- Complete the KYC verification using DigiLocker or your Aadhaar details.- Pay the one-time joining fee of Rs. 530.- Complete the e-mandate registration to activate your card for immediate use.

Offline application process

- Visit any Bajaj Finserv partner store near you.- Submit the required documents for verification to the store representative.- Wait for approval confirmation and pay the joining fee.- Receive your card for use.

How to use the Insta EMI Card

Your Insta EMI Card works seamlessly across online and offline shopping platforms.

- Simply add the desired products to your shopping cart- Proceed to checkout and select the EMI option.- Share your Insta EMI Card details.- Choose the EMI tenure that works for you.- Validate the purchase with an OTP and receive confirmation.

Tips for using EMIs wisely

Smart EMI usage requires careful planning and disciplined spending habits. These practical tips can help you make the most of the benefits while avoiding the common mistakes that lead to financial problems.

- Always choose EMIs that fit comfortably within your monthly budget. Calculate your disposable income after essential expenses before committing to EMI amounts and leave room for unexpected expenses and emergencies.

- Avoid overspending by setting personal spending limits. Just because credit is available does not mean you should use it all. Set monthly and yearly limits based on your actual financial capacity.

- Pay EMIs on time to avoid penalties and maintain good credit scores. Late payments lead to additional charges and damaged creditworthiness. Set up automatic payments or reminders to ensure you pay your dues on time.

When is the best time to shop on EMI?

Rakul Preet polled her audience about their EMI shopping preferences and it revealed interesting insights:

EMI flexibility clearly suits different financial situations. However, smart shoppers use EMI every time for expensive purchases to maintain consistent cash flow for other investments and savings. With the Insta EMI Card, every time can indeed be the right time for smart shopping.

Rakul Preet understands the practical benefits of smart financial planning. Now you do too. So, why wait? Get your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and experience the relief of easy payments that suit your budget and lifestyle. Download the app or visit the official website to apply now.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)