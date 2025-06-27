Karwa Chauth, also spelled as Karva Chauth is a cherished and heartfelt festival for all married women in India, especially in the northern and western regions. All the married ladies celebrate the festival by observing the fast from sunrise to moonrise for the whole day. Married ladies keep the fast because they pray for their husbands' long lives, health, and happiness. On this day, the married women dresses in traditional attire from head to toe. In the evening, women perform the rituals by singing songs. So, when is Karwa Chauth 2025? Let us understand the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, sargi and moonrise timings, puja shubh muhurat, thali essentials and significance to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. During the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, this day falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Know Chhath Dates, Nahay Khay and Kharna Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Chhath Mahaparv Festival.

Karwa Chauth Sargi and Moonrise Timings

Sargi is a type of pre-dawn meal that includes fruits, dry fruits, sweets, and more. It must be eaten before the fast of Karwa Chauth begins.

Moonrise Time On the day of Karva Chauth – 08:13 PM

Chaturthi Tithi starts on October 09 at 10:54 PM.

Chaturthi date ends -October 10 at 07:38 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Shubh Muhurat

Karwa Chauth 2025 puja muhurat starts from 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth Thali Essentials

Karwa Chauth thali essentials are items that are required to perform the auspicious rituals during the puja by married women.

Karwa, Kalash or steel glass

Chaani

Fruit

Baya

Mithai

2 Ghee Diyas

Chunni

Mathri

Sindoor

Chawal

Karwa Chauth Significance

In Hindu culture, celebrating the Karwa Chauth has the profound significance of devotion and sacrifice. One of the most famous stories is of Queen Veeravati; her love, faith, and complete devotion brought her husband back to life. Another legend about Karva Chauth is that her faithful prayers saved her husband from danger. That is why on karwa Chauth, keeping the fast for the husband is a way for the wife to show her love, devotion and faith in them.

Celebrating Karwa Chauth is not just about tradition; it’s a touching reminder of love, sacrifice, and the strength of togetherness.

