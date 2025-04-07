PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in consumer electronics, has witnessed overwhelming support for its CSR campaign, "Recycle Responsibly," launched across Delhi NCR on March 25, 2025. Aimed at fostering responsible e-waste disposal and environmental stewardship, the campaign is swiftly gathering momentum and making a tangible impact.

Until now, the initiative has traversed over 130+ locations spanning Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida -- with enthusiastic citizen participation marking every stop. With seven (7) mobile e-waste collection vans deployed across the region, the campaign has already gathered 1,829 kilograms of end-of-life electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), reinforcing the public's readiness to support sustainable change.

In addition to the awareness and collection drives through mobile collection vans across Delhi NCR, the campaign has successfully engaged citizens through localized awareness programs on the impact of E-Waste and the importance of recycling responsibly. The team on ground has successfully conducted dedicated & omnichannel awareness activities across:

* 10+ corporate and commercial clusters

* 20+ residential societies / colonies

* 31+ market areas / shopping arcades

In each of these zones, on-ground teams have been conducting awareness sessions, community interactions, and responsible waste collection drives -- bringing recycling right to people's doorsteps.

Casio India's initiative aligns seamlessly with the Government of India's E-Waste Management Rules (2016, amended) and the LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment mission. It also reflects Casio's global sustainability ethos -- fostering innovation while taking responsibility for the entire product lifecycle.

To execute this campaign effectively, Casio India has partnered with SHEOWS, a socially conscious NGO. SHEOWS, in turn, has entrusted Allied Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AWS) with managing on-ground operations. AWS -- a recognized leader in responsible waste management -- operates the collection vans, drives public awareness, and ensures all waste is channeled to authorized recyclers in full compliance with regulatory standards.

Under its "Small Act, Big Impact" philosophy, AWS continues to advocate for informed waste segregation and individual accountability. The campaign also seeks to bridge the informal and formal sectors by integrating local waste collectors and kabadiwallas through training and structured collaboration.

How Citizens Can Participate:

* Locate mobile collection vans in your area

* Attend awareness sessions in RWAs and commercial hubs

* Schedule doorstep e-waste pickup via +91-120-699-3119

* Drop off items like mobile phones, laptops, chargers, calculators, etc., regardless of brand

Every contributor receives tokens of appreciation and public recognition, as the campaign celebrates community-driven climate action.

Beyond the current drive, Casio India is committed to embedding sustainability across its operations -- from reducing packaging waste to promoting eco-conscious consumer behavior. The "Recycle Responsibly" campaign serves as both a public movement and a call for long-term behavioral change.

Casio urges citizens, institutions, and fellow corporates to join the movement -- because when small actions are taken collectively, the impact is truly transformative.

For more details or to book an e-waste pickup, visit: www.alliedwastesolutions.com or call +91-120-699-3119.

Let's recycle responsibly. Every small act matters.

