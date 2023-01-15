New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The CBI arrested Jitendra Pal Singh, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer, currently posted as the additional divisional railway manager in Guwahati.

Along with Singh, his associate Hari Om was also arrested in a bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, CBI sources said.

Also Read | In His Previous Stint as Former Nagaland Governor, #RNRavi Was a Controversial Figure … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Both were arrested from Delhi, the sources further informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Army Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to All Indian Army Personnel, Veterans and Their Families, Says 'Will Always Be Grateful to Our Soldiers'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)