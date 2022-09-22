New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the amalgamation of the over-the-top platforms Jio Cinema with Viacom 18 Media.

This nod by the national competition regulator follows an investment by BTS Investment 1 Pte. Ltd. (BTS1) and Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited (RPPMSL).

Also Read | Actress #RasikaDugal, Who is Currently Basking in the Success of Her Latest Release … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

BTS1 is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore.

It is currently in the process of raising capital from various investors including sovereign funds, multinationals, and global institutional investors.

Also Read | Hyundai, Kia Sued in the US After TikTok Challenge Triggered Car Thefts.

RPPMSL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is engaged in the provision of IT support services, business and infrastructure support services, manpower support services and erection and commissioning of telecom facilities.

RPPMSL is also presently engaged in the business of owning and operating the Jio Cinema OTT platform.

Viacom 18 is engaged in providing broadcasting of channels across genres, OTT video streaming through Voot and Voot Kids, production and distribution of feature films, production and licensing of digital content and other allied businesses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)