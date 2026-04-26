New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): India is set to accelerate its clean energy transition in hilly and remote areas with a targeted push for small hydro power, aiming to add 1,500 Megawatts (MW) of capacity over the next five years while generating 51 lakh person-days of employment during construction.

The Union Cabinet's newly approved Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 2,584.60 crore, seeks to harness the country's vast untapped potential and strengthen energy access in underserved regions.

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"By promoting decentralised and locally generated power, the scheme seeks to deliver reliable electricity to remote and difficult-to-access regions while reducing dependence on conventional fuels," the government said in a press release. The initiative will run from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31 and focus particularly on hilly and North Eastern states, which hold significant untapped potential but face energy access challenges.

India currently has an installed small hydro capacity of 5,171 MW, just 24.5% of the estimated potential of 21,133.61 MW across 7,133 identified sites. Over 15,960 MW remains unutilised, representing a major opportunity for accelerated development through policy support and public-private collaboration.

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The scheme defines small hydro projects as those with an installed capacity of up to 25 MW and brings them under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's purview, distinguishing them from large hydro projects that fall under the Ministry of Power. It offers structured financial assistance to improve viability in challenging geographies. For North Eastern states and international border districts, support is set at Rs 3.6 crore per MW or 30% of project cost, whichever is lower, with a ceiling of Rs 30 crore per project. For other locations, the assistance is Rs 2.4 crore per MW or 20% of project cost, capped at Rs 20 crore per project.

Beyond energy generation, the government expects the scheme to attract around Rs 15,000 crore in investments and promote the use of indigenous plant and machinery, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. To build a long-term pipeline, it has allocated Rs 30 crore separately for preparing Detailed Project Reports for a minimum of 200 projects by central and state agencies.

The regional distribution of potential highlights the scope for a balanced strategy. The Northern region accounts for 7,978 MW, or 38% of the total, while the North Eastern region holds 3,262 MW, or 15%. The Southern region has 5,490 MW, the Western region 2,963 MW, and the Eastern region 1,440 MW. While the Northern and North Eastern regions offer large untapped resources, the Southern and Western regions are better positioned for quicker implementation due to stronger infrastructure.

Small hydro power is seen as a cornerstone of India's sustainable and self-reliant energy future. "Small hydro projects, with their minimal ecological footprint, limited land requirements, and long operational life, offer a sustainable pathway for development," the release said. Located near demand centres, these projects minimise transmission losses, improve voltage stability and ensure reliable power in geographically challenging areas, including border regions.

The government also emphasised the socio-economic benefits. The scheme is expected to create sustained employment in operation and maintenance, particularly in rural and remote areas, while supporting small-scale industries and self-employment. "By improving electricity access in underserved areas, these projects support infrastructure development and act as a catalyst for local economic growth," it said.

Hydro power remains a critical component of India's energy mix as it provides firm, round-the-clock electricity and grid stability, unlike intermittent renewables such as solar and wind. With its low ecological footprint and long operational life, small hydro is positioned to balance energy security with environmental sustainability. (ANI)

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