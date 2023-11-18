VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Beat of Life Entertainment and Shri Ram Janki Films have presented an excellent Chhath song on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv, titled 'Chhathi Maai Ke Bartiya.' The entire team, led by Piyush Sagar, shot the video in Patna at the Ganga Ghat and Vaishali. The shooting took place amidst the Ganga River for this song. Piyush Sagar directed the song, and the producers are Vishnukant Pathak and Rajnikant Pathak. Anamika Kumari lent her voice to this song.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes 10 Bills Returned by Governor RN Ravi; CM MK Stalin Slams Centre.

The team includes Piyush Sagar, Niharika Krishna Akhouri, Yati Singh, Lav Kush, Pankaj, Avinash, Vishnu Swarnakar, Vijay Saw, Gopi Chand, Sugan Sharma, Rajveer Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Ujjwal Yadav, Prem Sagar, Megha Sinha, Piyan Singh, and Rupali Dey, who collectively completed the shooting. The Chhath song is now available on various audio-video platforms such as Jio Saavn, Gaana, Hungama, Spotify, Wynk, YouTube Music, etc.

Beat of Life Entertainment and the director of this song 'Chhathi Maai Ke Bartiya', Piyush Sagar, mentioned that the pre-production, production, and post-production work of this song were completed in a short time. The significant contribution of the entire team resulted in the magnificent presentation of this song. He also stated that similar songs will be continuously presented on upcoming festivals.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Six-Year-Old Girl After Watching Pornographic Content on Mobile Phone in Surat, Held.

Founded in 2015, this company has earned a reputation in the field of digital production and entertainment. The company has worked not only in the entertainment sector but also in digital marketing, social media marketing, voiceover services, content writing, video editing, graphic design, PR agency, domain hosting, and email services. The company has previously worked on documentary films about eminent scientist Sir J.C. Bose and various other production and post-production projects. Currently, the company is providing its services in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal covering the entire nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)