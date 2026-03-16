Winners of the healthcare awards along with Governing Council and Jury of Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 16: The Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation (SJF) hosted the third edition of the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards, which also marks the birth centenary of the Late Shri Sitaram Jaipuria, recognizing outstanding medical professionals for their transformative contributions to healthcare and patient care across India. Awards totalling INR 90 lakhs were presented to distinguished doctors whose work continues to strengthen India's healthcare ecosystem and inspire the medical community.

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The awards ceremony was held in New Delhi as part of the SJF Scientific Symposium and Awards Program. The day-long symposium, organized to commemorate the Birth Centenary of Late Shri Sitaram Jaipuria, brought together leading voices from the medical fraternity for discussions and knowledge exchange on the theme "Obesity, Diabetes, and Other Cardiometabolic Diseases."

Hosted by Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation and Chaired by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman, SJF and Chairman & Managing Director, Cosmo First Ltd., the event brought together eminent doctors, researchers, and healthcare leaders to deliberate on emerging challenges and innovations in healthcare. The evening concluded with the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards ceremony, celebrating individuals whose dedication and leadership are shaping the future of healthcare in India and beyond.

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Instituted to recognize exceptional achievements in medicine and healthcare, the awards honour professionals who have demonstrated excellence across areas such as clinical practice, medical research, rural healthcare delivery, public health leadership, and specialised treatment advancements. The initiative reflects the Foundation's continued commitment to acknowledging individuals who have devoted their lives to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman, Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation and Chairman & Managing Director, Cosmo First Ltd., said, "Guided by the humanitarian values of my father, Shri Sitaram Jaipuria, we are glad to recognize the extraordinary contributions of members of the medical community. The doctors being felicitated today have dedicated their lives to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of countless individuals. Their sheer commitment, compassion, and pursuit of excellence truly reflect the noble spirit of the medical profession."

Awards totalling Ninety Lakhs Rupees were conferred across various categories:

- INR 50 Lakhs for Excellence in Medicine and Healthcare Award

* Prof. (Dr) Vinod K. Paul - Member (Health), NITI Aayog, and Former Professor & Head of Paediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

- INR 10 Lakhs for Emerging Young Leader in Medicine and Healthcare Award

* Dr Sahajal Dhooria - Additional Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

- INR 10 Lakhs for Exemplary Leadership in Rural Medicine and Healthcare Award

* Dr Himmatrao Saluba Bawaskar - Medical Director, Bawaskar Hospital & Clinical Research Centre, Mahad, Maharashtra

* Dr Sadanand Dagadu Raut - Consultant Physician & Director, Vighnahar Nursing Home, Narayangaon, Maharashtra

- INR 10 Lakhs for Smt. Gayatri Jaipuria Women's Medicine and Healthcare Excellence Award

* Dr Thara Rangaswamy - Co-founder & Vice-chairperson, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), Chennai

- INR 10 Lakhs for Shri Ashwini Kumar Award for Healthcare Excellence in Diabetes and Obesity Care

* Dr V. Mohan - Chairman, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & The Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai

"Through the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards, we express our sincere appreciation to these healthcare professionals who tirelessly serve the society, often placing the well-being of others above their own. This recognition stands as a tribute to their dedication and a reminder that their invaluable service to humanity is deeply respected and acknowledged," Jaipuria added.

The third edition drew attention with 476 entries and 233 applications, demonstrating commitment to recognizing exceptional contributions. The event also featured a special session titled "Celebrating Excellence: Featuring Previous Edition Awardees," where distinguished doctors including Prof. (Dr) Raman Krishna Kumar, Dr Ashish Satav, Prof. (Dr) Jeyaraj Durai Pandian, and Prof. (Dr) Pratibha Singhi from earlier editions reflected on their journeys in advancing healthcare and highlighted the evolving challenges and opportunities in the medical and healthcare field.

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