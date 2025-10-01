VMPL

London [UK], October 1: The historic House of Lords, London, will host Bali Jatra UK 2025 on 14th November 2025, marking a landmark occasion that brings one of the world's largest cultural festivals to Britain's corridors of democracy.

The ancient maritime festival of Odisha, Bali Jatra, is poised to enter the global spotlight as it makes its historic debut in the British Parliament this November. For the first time, the centuries-old celebration will open at the House of Lords on 14 November, with a dynamic two-day program bringing together international leaders, scholars, and cultural influencers under the banner "Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures." The festivities will continue on 15 November with an international trade fair and cultural gala in Croydon.

Odisha, once known as Kalinga, was a distinguished maritime force as far back as 400 BCE. Its pioneering Sadhabas navigated the legendary Boita ships, forging active trade and diplomatic links with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand--an early example of cross-cultural diplomacy. Today, Odisha's Bali Jatra in Cuttack keeps this history alive, celebrating the journeys and cultural exchanges of its forebears.

"This landmark event in the British Parliament ensures Odisha's maritime legacy and cultural pride take their place on the world stage," said Organising Secretary Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA, OSUK (CIC). The initiative is brought to you by Xpertnest, led by British-Odia entrepreneur and philanthropist Arun Kar, whose passion for his home state Odisha has been the driving force behind his visionary and pioneering initiatives.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken many times about India's historic maritime bonds," noted Sweta Mohanty, spokesperson for the organising committee. "By launching Bali Jatra UK 2025 in London, we hope to create not just a celebration, but a vital forum for dialogue on ancient trade, civilisational heritage, and their relevance in contemporary times."

Bali Jatra's legacy extends beyond trade--these maritime routes were true conduits for culture, values, and co-existence. The organisers aim to inspire debate around climate action, sustainability, and South-South cooperation, underscoring the contemporary importance of the Global South--home to most of the world's population, with booming economies and unmatched cultural wealth.

"This is the lasting symbol of Bali Jatra--shared journeys and a future shaped by collaboration and heritage. Our theme at the House of Lords reflects this spirit: 'Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures,'" added Mohanty.

Additionally, the organisers highlighted that Bali Jatra has already been inscribed in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, while the Government of Odisha is actively pursuing UNESCO recognition. They emphasised that this initiative strongly supports that effort by showcasing Odisha's rich maritime heritage on a global stage.

Leadership and Event Structure

The Bali Jatra UK 2025 is convened by the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom CIC (OSUK CIC) (Reg no. 15201747), with organising Secretaries Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA and Partha Sarathi Panda, Spokesperson Ms Sweta Mohanty alongside other OSUK CIC directors : Dipti Mohanty, Salil Kumar Das, Dr Prakash Kumar Dey, Pravat Mishra, Srikanta Kumar Padhi, and Susmita Rajhansha, The core committee --including Subhakant Das, Biren Patnaik, Debi Das, Preeti Rath , Subhranshu Barpanda, Satya Sidhartha, Bishnu Panigrahi, Sitansu Sahoo , Sabita Pradhan, Vikash Pradhan, Minaketan Panda, Ratikant Dwibedi, Bibhuti Patra, Tarun Kumar Das, Subhaprada Sudehna and Rina Meher--played pivotal roles in bringing together this event.

Held in association with Xpertnest (a global leader in digital transformation and sustainable innovation), invitations span Indian and British parliamentarians, UK royal family members, policymakers, business leaders, and academics--testament to the event's international scope.

Major Programme Highlights of Bali Jatra UK 2025

Day One: House of Lords, British Parliament

- Keynote speeches by invited Heads of State of India, Srilanka, Vietnam, Mynmar, Bangladesh, Maldieves and Nigeria

- High-level panel dialogues on maritime history and sustainable futures

- Awards honouring excellence in heritage and sustainability

Day Two: Croydon Trade Fair and Gala

- International business pavilions with global partners

- Cultural exhibitions and performances

- Food festival with a focus on Odia cuisine

The Global South Maritime Heritage Summit / Bali Jatra UK aims to position maritime heritage as a bridge between history, trade, and sustainability while creating a powerful global platform for dialogue and collaboration. For us, it is about showcasing leadership in convening international stakeholders to explore opportunities in heritage preservation, sustainable innovation, and global commerce. For India, the summit strengthens its maritime legacy and global presence, reinforcing its role as a leader of the Global South and a driver of sustainable economic growth. For Odisha, it is a historic opportunity to spotlight the timeless tradition of Bali Jatra on the world stage, celebrating its rich cultural identity while unlocking new avenues in tourism, trade, and international investment. Importantly, the event is designed to be inclusive, inviting participation from diverse communities across the UK and beyond, and not limited to the Odia diaspora alone.

