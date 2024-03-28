BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28: Jindal Aluminium Limited, the largest producer of aluminium extruded products in India, has completed two years since the commencement of its Bhiwadi operations. The company concluded an Rs 100 crore acquisition of Indo Alusys Industries Limited Bhiwadi assets and announced the successful commencement of production in January 2022. Over the last two years, Jindal Aluminium has transformed the 1,02,000 sq m campus into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with another investment of approximately Rs 300 crores. It utilizes cutting-edge production techniques to ensure efficiency and precision throughout its operations. This valuable acquisition has increased the company's total extrusion capacity by 40 per cent to 1,50,000 TPA. Commencing the newly acquired plant's production at 500 tonnes per month, the company has managed an impressive turnaround of this unit, now producing 2500 tonnes of engineered Aluminium per month at Bhiwadi. It has significantly enhanced the plant's operations by adding a new foundry, extrusion presses, heat treatment, and surface treatment facilities, including anodizing and powder-coating. It has undertaken multiple other infrastructure developments to service its customers, employees, and the local ecosystem. Commemorating the milestone, Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jindal Aluminium Ltd., said, "As the demand for engineered aluminium products continues to rise, this significant expansion aligns with our core strength of catering to the evolving market demands consistently. With a steadfast focus on innovation, sustainability and quality, we are committed to contributing to the thriving economy and local community, shaping the future of the aluminium downstream industry in India." Jindal Aluminium has significantly impacted the employment landscape by generating over 1000 jobs through its Bhiwadi facility by different means. Moreover, the company remains committed to upholding its environmental and social responsibilities. The Bhiwadi facility is working towards achieving 'Zero Water Discharge' by implementing advanced wastewater treatment technologies. The company endeavours to create a conducive and nurturing work environment by offering various amenities, including food, accommodation, and recreational centres. Through continuous innovation and sustainable practices, the company strives to build a brighter and more prosperous future for its employees and the communities it serves.

Founded by Dr Sitaram Jindal in 1968, Jindal Aluminium Limited is a pioneer in manufacturing Aluminium products. With a state-of-the-art facility and expertise in manufacturing intricate Aluminium profiles, it is the largest producer of Aluminium extruded and the second-largest producer of Aluminium flat-rolled products in India. The company believes in building an enriched society brought about by innovation and excellence in manufacturing Aluminium products. Jindal Aluminium is the first Indian Aluminium extrusion company with Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB) and ISO 9002 certification (currently revalidated as per IS/ISO 9001:2015). It is also certified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for marine applications and AS9100D aerospace certification. To know more, visit - www.JindalAluminium.comWatch YouTube video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57pNr3UpfH4Media resource bank, click - Media BankCommon industry jargons, click - Common Industry Jargons - Downstream Aluminium.pdf

This press release's statements may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as but not limited to the development of general economic conditions, future market or industry conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Jindal Aluminium Limited does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time on behalf of the company. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Jindal Aluminium or its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

