ATK

New Delhi [India], August 1: Celebrations By Anjalli (CBA), the most sought-after lifestyle exhibition in Agra, is thrilled to announce its grand return with #CBA2023 on 11th August, 2023. Founded by the visionary entrepreneur Anjali Agarwal, Celebrations By Anjalli is all set to provide an extraordinary platform for upcoming and new brands to showcase their creations in an enchanting celebration of fashion, lifestyle, gastronomy, and entertainment. The event will take place at Holiday Inn, located at the heart of the city, making it easily accessible for all visitors.

Also Read | PFI Centre in Kerala: Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Security Lapse on Part of Police and State Government.

This year, Celebrations By Anjalli has garnered significant attention by securing participation from around 60 renowned brands, making it a prominent gathering of creative minds. Brands like Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf, First Resort by Ramola Bachchan, Studio Bhavik Shah, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, DETALES by Jhanvi Gandhi, and Ruzhan and many more are set to dazzle the audience with their latest collections. This collaboration not only offers an unparalleled networking opportunity but also empowers upcoming brands through association with well-established names.

While #CBA2023 primarily focuses on fashion, the event will also showcase an array of delightful offerings, including jewellery, decor, stationary, footwear, and a delightful selection of small bakeries, festive gifting, bags, accessories and home decor. Visitors can look forward to a comprehensive experience that celebrates creativity and innovation across diverse industries.

Also Read | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Pre-Quarters of Football WWC.

Following the tremendous success of their previous exhibition, where over 2000 enthusiastic visitors indulged in a celebration of shopping, food, and lifestyle, #CBA2023 promises an even more enchanting experience. Visitors can explore unique creations, interact with talented designers, and revel in the vibrant atmosphere of creativity and innovation.

Anjali Agarwal, the founder of Celebrations By Anjalli, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to present #CBA2023 - a magnificent celebration of talent, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Our mission has always been to provide a platform for emerging brands to shine while offering an unforgettable experience to visitors. We are excited to bring together established and budding designers under one roof, creating an unmatchable extravaganza of fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment."

Join Celebrations By Anjalli on 11th August at the centrally located Holiday Inn for a day filled with fashion, artistry, and entertainment, celebrating the spirit of creativity and success at #CBA2023.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)