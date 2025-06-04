iMEQ

New Delhi [India], June 4: Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese, the beloved Indo-Chinese restaurant chain known for its unique fusion of Indian spices with traditional Chinese flavors continues to spice up everyone's taste buds across India, has been rapidly growing and has announced an ambitious hiring plan to support its aggressive expansion drive. With a current headcount of 500+, the brand aims to onboard 650 new team members between February 2024 and March 2026.

Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese is focused on hiring efforts in areas: hospitality and customer service, operations and outlet management, and marketing and sales. With more than 200 outlets already operation in India and a recent foray into Canada, Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese plans to open 100 new outlets by FY 2025-26, including 25 in Canada and several in Punjab and North India. The aggressive expansion plan is matched with an equally aggressive demand for energetic professionals in hospitality, operations, and customer experience roles.

Founder of Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese, Vibhanshu Mishra said, "Opening new outlets is the simple part for us. What truly matters is creating teams that get our culture, honor our kitchen, and infuse every plate with real warmth and flavours of Indo-Chinese cuisine. Our aim is just not to recruit individuals, we're investing in personalities who can perform under stress, remain curious, and pay attention to the little things that make a great dining experience. If their efforts and hard work that's what brings guests back, regardless of where we open in the world."

The brand is highly committed to maintaining standard of hygiene, cleanliness, and safety, which is leading to rigorous onboarding and ongoing upskilling which are at the heart of employee induction. The staff here is not only taught to serve, but to craft an experience that captures the heart and hustle of Desi Chinese food. Whether it's warm, engaged floor staff, talented managers keeping operations humming, or innovative marketers making the brand resonate with new communities, every position is critical to bringing the signature #Bchalu experience as the company expands throughout India and beyond.

After hiring 150 staff members from February to April of 2024, Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese is now gearing up to hire a further 500 staff members by March 2026. However, this hiring rush is not just about numbers, but about hiring individuals in team who are foodie enthusiasts, service aficionados, and bringing meaningful customer experience from the kitchen to the front-of-house, the brand is building a growing family of culinary storytellers and customer-focused professionals.

With a loyal customer base and bold growth plan, Chalu's emphasis is on growing not only quickly, but thoughtfully. From local recruitment, hands-on training, and a people-centric culture is an integral part of our journey. As we aim create a global community by not just providing merely employment--we aim to cultivate careers along with fostering collaborations of food enthusiasts.

