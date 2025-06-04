Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most auspicious and significant festivals, and it is celebrated all across the globe by the Muslim community. On this special day, people wear new clothes, share gifts with everyone, cook delicious food, and all the ladies apply beautiful mehendi on their hands. Applying mehndi on Bakrid is a special ritual with so much cultural and emotional significance. Ladies can use many types of mehndi designs on their hands, like simple flower patterns or Arabic designs. So, here we have gathered the latest mehndi designs and Henna pattern ideas for stunning mehendi designs to amp up your Bakrid 2025 traditional style game. Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes and Bakrid Mubarak Images: WhatsApp Status, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice.

Applying mehendi is beyond its aesthetic beauty because it shows the festival's joy, purity, celebration, and blessings. People from all across the world, this auspicious Bakrid, celebrated the festival with so much devotion, sacrifice, and faith. Do you know that Mehendi is also a sign of bringing good luck and prosperity into your life? People also believe that if the colour of the mehendi is darker on your hands, it reflects love, care, and positive energy. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

Watch Video of Easy Mehendi Design:

Watch Video of Latest Mehndi Design:

Watch Video For Full Hand Henna Patterns:

Watch Video of Mehndi Design For Backhand:

