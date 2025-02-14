NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14: With Uttar Pradesh (UP) embarking on an ambitious journey to become a hub for AI and Information Technology (IT) in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of positioning India at the forefront of AI innovation, Chandigarh University Lucknow organised two-day "UP AI Synergy Conclave 2025" bringing together policy makers, global AI experts, academia and industry stalwarts - for a synchronized synergy among all stakeholders for making India global AI Hub.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Takes the Alcobev Industry by Storm; Actor's Scotch Whisky Brand The Glenwalk Sells 3 Lakh Bottles in Just 45 Days!.

Besides UP Minister of State (independent charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, the UP AI Synergy Conclave 2025 was attended by over 30 CEOs, Founders, Presidents and Vice Presidents of various companies, AI experts, academia, industry stalwarts, angel investors and students from higher educational institutions.

They included Varun Agarwal, Founder, Change Engine, Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist at the Centre of Excellence in AI/ML, Reliance Jio, Abhilasha Gaur, CEO of Nasscom's IT-ITeS sector skill council, Maya Sherman, AI Literacy Project Co-lead at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, Umesh Kataria, AVP at EXL Digital, Rishabh Nag, Co-founder at Humanli.AI, Aman Singal, Head of Digital & Analytics (DnA CoE) at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Suchit Mujumdar, Co-founder, Accredian, Nirmal Vatsyayan, Head - Research and AI, Nandan Mishra, CEO & Co-founder Algo8, Abhishek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of MBAtrek Pvt. Ltd., CP Joshi, Co-founder and CEO at ixamBee, Saumya Shukla, Co-founder of Dectrocel Health Care and Research Pvt. Ltd., Shailendra Nath Jha, Co-founder and Director of Product & Strategy, Change Engine, Varun Agarwal, Founder, Change Engine, Kuldeep Yadav, Director, SHL Labs, Alok Tiwari, Country Head, group.one, Ashish Vyas, Head Cloud Infra Strategy and Modernization, TCS.

Also Read | Russian-Ukraine War: Russian Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Shares Video.

During the Conclave, Chandigarh University Lucknow signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading tech companies for skill training, campus placement opportunities, technology transfer, setting up technology laboratories and practical training for students in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

On the occasion, CEOs, Founders, Presidents and Vice Presidents of various companies said even before the starting to provide education to its first batch of students during the upcoming 2025-26 academic session, Chandigarh University Lucknow has taken the right step by involving key stakeholders in academic planning along with industries.

They said this AI Conclave will create a strong link between education and industry in order to prepare students for new futuristic jobs related to AI. Assuring support.

The industry experts said the MoUs will also facilitate curriculum development, workshops, and offer mentorship from industry experts, ensuring that students are equipped with real-world experience. They said Chandigarh University Lucknow has showcased its vision through the AI Conclave.

UP Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal says Rs. 2500 Crore Investment at Chandigarh University Lucknow will give opportunity to students, especially those from Uttar Pradesh, to move forward.

UP Minister of State for Vocational Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a wonderful presentation on AI in France and America, which shows how fast we, the Government of India and the whole world are moving forward at the global level, which is also very much needed at present. Despite many problems in the country like terrorism, anti-social forces, separatism and poverty, the way PM Modi is leading India in front of the world, inviting the whole world to come to India and assuring cooperation wherever India can, is commendable. Conditions in India are different from other countries. PM Modi is making India compete with America, Japan, China with great pride. PM Modi believes that to move forward, the thinking should be big. To become big, the vision should be big."

The Minister said, "UP government has entered into a collaboration with Tata to give skills to the children so that the industry can get a skilled workforce in various streams. There are many opportunities in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh as well, an AI hub is being built in Lucknow in 170 acres."

"PM Modi's aim is to make India a US$5 Trillion economy, and for this we have to compete with countries like China and Japan. To achieve this goal, we are equipping our youth with skills as per the requirement of the industry. The government's aim is that the youth should not only become job seekers but also job providers and a skilled workforce. Chandigarh University Lucknow will play an important role in this direction. Today's AI Conclave is an important step in this direction, in which many important ideas have emerged, which will shape the future of AI," Agrawal said thanking MP and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Sandhu for establishing the new campus of Chandigarh University in Lucknow with investment of Rs. 2500 Crore which, he said, is giving opportunities to students, especially those from Uttar Pradesh, to move forward.

"Chandigarh University Lucknow to transform India's education landscape with AI-Augmented multidisciplinary education," says MP & Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

In his welcome address, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "The entire world is looking at India today as a record 40 crore people from different corners of the world have converged at Mahakumbh Mela in UP to take holy dip in holy water. The arrangements made by UP government for this world's largest gathering are commendable. We promise that in the next Maha Kumbh, we will use AI for all the arrangements and the biggest contribution in this direction will be made by Chandigarh University Lucknow. AI is the need of today, I believe that whoever invests in AI, will do the best tomorrow; be it any nation, government or company. When I look at the India AI Mission, an investment of Rs. 10,000 crore has been made by the Government of India. When I look at the Uttar Pradesh government, the government is going to build an AI hub here with an investment of Rs. 1,000 crore. I would like to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the UP government for this."

Sandhu further said, "It is a matter of great pride that PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris. This is further exemplified by the acceptance of Modi ji's vision by the Vice President of the United States, who also urged the world to learn from it. It is an honour that PM Modi has brought the Presidency of the Global AI Summit to India which will host the global summit. For filling PM Modi's IndiaAI Mission, together we will create India AI Foundation. With this, we all will work together so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised."

"India, with one of the world's largest AI talent pools, must focus on skilling and re-skilling its workforce for an AI-driven future. In line with this, Chandigarh University Lucknow has established India's first AI-integrated campus and is pioneering AI-augmented multidisciplinary education in India," he added.

Change Engine Founder, Varun Agarwal says India must think ahead, make strategic investment in Next-Gen AI Technologies for nation's global competitiveness.

"UP AI Synergy Conclave 2025 Will Give New Vision for Advancing Chandigarh University Lucknow, Government, and India's Future," says Change Engine Founder, Varun Agarwal.

In his address, Varun Agarwal, Founder, Change Engine, said, "This is a great Conclave to discuss. There is a huge transformation in the field of AI and there is opportunity as well as challenges for India in the field because are moving toward a world where every nation is becoming hyper competitive to take a lead in AI. In this scenario, what should India do? In this context, the discussions in this AI Conclave we will get solutions for India. We already know about ChatGPT and recently discussions have also started about DeepSeek AI model of China. So there are suggestions that India should also make its AI model. We should certainly do this (make AI model), but we should be forward thinking. The AI foundational model were made two years back and now we should think what will be next leap (in AI) because if we were to do the work people have done two years back, we will always be catching up with others. So, we have to think what will be future technological advancement. For instance, those who use AI models like ChatGPT have lots of drawbacks because there is hallucination, they fabricate facts and gives answers which are difficult to understand, it's power consuming so not good for energy. So we have to prepare future vision for India. So, whenever there is technological revolution in the world, India should be where US, China or other countries are today. So we have to invest in such technologies for now on. So, we have to think which technologies will make an impact in next five or ten years. We have to build capacity in that from now on. So, the first point is that we should make foundational model but we want that the countries which have made such a model should say that India has made a model and they too will build such a model.

"So, the Conclave in UP is contextual to that because we want the AI to expand everywhere in the country. In education, the Chandigarh University Lucknow has taken an initiative for this and the government has brought digital revolution with UPI which has become an example for the entire world. So likewise, the government can bring AI in its working. We will have to do this because it can be our competitive advantage that we made our processes efficient quickly with the use AI. Today's youth doesn't want to take only but also wants to give back to the society. So need the experience for that. It's called diffusion in policy language. How fast can this AI diffusion in our society that start-ups start make use of AI, it gets started to be used in education and by the government also. We have to see what new vision can be derived from this Conclave which will be beneficial for Chandigarh University, government and whole of India," he added.

India Shaping AI Roadmap; other Nations Trying to Understand How Responsible AI Shaped in India can be Scaled-up in other places: Maya Sherman, renowned Science & Technology Diplomat and AI policy expert.

AI-Augmented Chandigarh University Lucknow campus will enable the future generation of students to be better prepared for tomorrow: Maya Sherman, renowned Science & Technology Diplomat and AI policy expert.

Maya Sherman, renowned Science and Technology Diplomat who is AI Literacy Project Co-lead at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) said, "In the last few years, under the pioneering leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in deployment of responsible AI across sectors, the understanding of how it should be implemented across education sector, health care, understanding how community can benefit from AI."

Sherman said, "So many things are happening in the country from India's presidency of G-20, discussions around GPAI and India Chairing Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence; these things impacting the way other nations are addressing AI today. AI safety institute that is about to come in India, the regulation that are being shaped up are all leading us to a much more vibrant and stronger ecosystem led by very strong and pioneering startups in the country. The fact that India will be chairing the AI summit is already a testament and a proof of the role that India is taking today when it comes to the AI landscape and the road map," she said.

On UP AI Synergy Conclave 2025, Sharman said, "Thanks to this kind of initiatives and Conclave that we're able to think together on the future of AI. I am quite excited to be part of this pioneering initiatives by Chandigarh University Lucknow which will enable students to learn on the different facets of AI, enable the future generation of students to be better prepared for tomorrow. Not all universities offer that and that's something incredibly special in pioneering is being offered now here."

"Union government investing heavily for Skill Development in country," says Abhilasha Gaur, CEO of Nasscom's IT-ITeS sector skill council.

Engaging Industry Professionals for Academic Collaborations Before First Session is a praiseworthy step by Chandigarh University Lucknow, will pave way for nurturing future-ready workforce: Abhilasha Gaur, CEO of Nasscom's IT-ITeS sector skill council.

Abhilasha Gaur, CEO of Nasscom's IT-ITeS sector skill council said, "India will be a global leader in the workforce in 2047. In order achieve this vision, India is not only developing skills for the domestic market but also building capabilities to serve the global workforce, particularly in areas like AI and technology. India is already a global IT power and it won't take much for the country to become global leader in AI. As per reports from the World Economic Forum indicate, India is expected to be 2nd largest player in the future workforce after USA. This progress can be furthered by institutions like Chandigarh University Lucknow, which plays a key role in aligning education with industry requirements."

Lauding Chandigarh University Lucknow for proactively engaging with industry professionals for establishing academic collaborations even before staring the session, Gaur said, "Engaging with industry professionals even before starting the institution is a praiseworthy move by Chandigarh University Lucknow especially when AI has become a buzzword across all sectors, this early collaboration will surely benefit students in the future."

"Chandigarh University Lucknow Students to Get Futuristic AI Education & Skills for Becoming Part of Global Workforce in AI driven world," says Chandigarh University MD Jai Inder Singh Sandhu.

While sharing the details of the MoUs signed with tech industry during the AI Conclave, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "The collaborations between the industry and Chandigarh University Lucknow will play an important role in promoting education and industry and providing skill development, placement, practical training to students in AI fields. Apart from this, it will also prove to be a milestone in providing AI skill training, technology transfer, setting up of technology laboratories, organizing workshops, curriculum development and providing mentorship by expert. With these MoUs, we will ensure that our students will get real world experience for becoming part of the global workforce in the AI driven world."

Lucknow - the city known for its hospitality to become city of AI Revolution; Chandigarh University will be pivotal in realizing this vision: Manoj Joshi, Advisor, Chandigarh University Lucknow.

Manoj Joshi, Advisor Chandigarh University Lucknow said, "Lucknow has long been known as the city of hospitality, but now, it is on the verge of becoming the city of the AI revolution. Chandigarh University is going to make this long-term vision laid out by the state government and the Prime Minister a reality. It will steer it into technological revolution that is poised to transform the entire mind-set altogether. The big question is, can AI truly revolutionize education and propel India at the forefront of the technological revolution? Yes, that's exactly going to happened. Over the next few months, we will demonstrate what AI can achieve. This is about to transform the educational landscape and bridge several gaps between industry and academia."

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies. For more information, please visit www.culko.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)