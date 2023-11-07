GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: Pachamuthu Group of Institutions, established in 2008, stands as a pioneering higher education institution in Dharmapuri district, offering a wide range of disciplines from Arts and Science to Nursing, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Education, and more. Notably, they have extended their commitment to education by actively supporting the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2023 Things To Buy: From Broom to Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols, Items To Purchase on the Auspicious Occasion of Dhantrayodashi To Attract Good Luck.

On November 2 and 3, 2023, 2300 students of Pachamuthu Group of Institutions came together to craft an impressive 3,84,000 seed balls, with a mixture of seven different seed varieties. The careful colouring of these seed balls was achieved using natural ingredients. What's truly remarkable is that all the students collaboratively created a stunning seed ball mosaic spanning 182.25 square meters, which bagged world record title from "Elite World Records".

This magnificent mosaic featured an image of Chandrayaan 3, India's celestial endeavour, with the caption "Embarking on a Celestial Odyssey - Space is ours to discover," eloquently written in Tamil. The mosaic proudly displayed the name of the institution at the top, "Pachamuthu Group of Institutions, Dharmapuri."

Also Read | iQOO 12 Launched in China: From Specifications to Features and Price, All You Need To Know About iQOO’s Latest Smartphone Ahead of India Launch Date.

These seed balls, born out of dedication and creativity, were not just a work of art; they held a deeper purpose. They were generously donated to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission as a social responsibility, aimed at raising awareness for a greener and more sustainable future.

It is with great pride that Pachamuthu Group of Institutions received global recognition for this extraordinary feat. Elite World Records, renowned for certifying exceptional achievements, presented the institution with a well-deserved citation. A.N. Rajesh, the Adjudicator of Elite World Records, bestowed this prestigious honour upon them.

Dr.P.Baskar, Chairman, Pachamuthu Group of Institutions, stated that I am immensely proud of our institution's recent achievement. Our students' dedication and creativity in crafting 3,84,000 seed balls, forming a stunning mosaic reflecting India's space exploration, is a testament to their commitment to education and environmental awareness. We are honoured to have our efforts recognized by Elite World Records. This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to excellence, education, and environmental responsibility. We look forward to continuing our mission of nurturing bright minds and a greener future, he further stated.

Dr. B.Sangeethkumar, Vice Chairman of Pachamuthu Group of Institutions, pointed that I am delighted to extend my heartfelt appreciation for our institution's remarkable achievement. This endeavour not only showcases our students' creativity and dedication but also underscores the significance of supporting the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Environmental responsibility is integral to our institution's ethos, and this achievement symbolizes our commitment to a sustainable and greener future. Congratulations to our students for their outstanding contribution in creating a better world, he further stated.

S.Priya, Director of Pachamuthu Group of Institutions, proudly stated that, I am deeply moved by the hard work and unwavering commitment demonstrated by our students in this remarkable project. Their dedication to crafting 3,84,000 seed balls, each a work of art in itself, is truly inspiring. What makes this achievement even more special is the profound impact these seed balls will have. When sown in the dense forests of Tamil Nadu, they will play a vital role in reforestation and ecological restoration. The advantage of these seed balls lies in their potential to revitalize our natural habitats, contributing to a greener and more sustainable environment. She further extended her heartfelt appreciation to the students for their outstanding efforts and their dedication to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. This project exemplifies the spirit of responsible citizenship and the pursuit of a better future for our planet. Well done! she concluded.

A.N.Rajesh, Adjudicator of Elite World Records, conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to Pachamuthu Group of Institutions for their extraordinary world record achievement with the seed ball mosaic. He further stated that, this innovative and environmentally conscious project stands as a testament to human creativity and dedication. It not only showcases your institution's commitment to excellence but also the broader mission of environmental awareness and sustainability. This remarkable accomplishment will be forever etched in the annals of world records, inspiring others to follow in your footsteps. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement! he further added.

This remarkable accomplishment by Pachamuthu Group of Institutions serves as an inspiring example of how education institutions can make a significant impact on environmental conservation and education. Their dedication to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission and their artistic and meaningful contribution have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all who witness their achievement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)