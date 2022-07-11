New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Chardham tour has recently launched its one-of-a-kind helicopter tour package for char Dham called Char Dham yatra by helicopter. The exclusive char Dham by helicopter package will include a VIP darshan experience, pick up and drop off service and smooth transfers. The introduction of this package will reduce your travel time tenfold. The trip will be of 6 days and 5 nights which can be increased or reduced depending on the passenger's choices. This also makes it a highly customizable package. The Dhams covered under the char Dham by helicopter package include visits to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Chardham tour.in was launched with the aim of making char Dham yatra accessible and affordable to every devout pilgrim from anywhere in the world. With years of experience in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality the company offers a luxurious and comfortable selection of tour packages which now include premium charter plane services. The company focuses on covering all the facets of pilgrimage travel ranging from safety to reliability. Chardham tour.in is a registered company that offers a range of services in just one click. This includes tour packages and experiences as well as helicopter service and charter plane services.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Suspecting 22-Year-Old of Rs 50,000 Theft, Landlord Pours Petrol in His Private Parts; Case Registered.

Chardham tour.in is now bringing to you a team of professional managers and travel experts that are trained in the field to fit perfectly with the customer's requirements. The company has several Chardham as well as other spiritual packages available. It ranges from char Dham yatra by helicopter to do Dham yatra by road and many more. People could even design their own packages with the help of their travel experts. Chardham tour also provides several other experiences like adventure tours, chartered helicopter rides etc.

Speaking about the long and successful journey the founder for Chardham tour.in says "over the past few years, there has been a constantly rising demand for better travel options regarding char Dham yatra. Me and my team have worked tirelessly to make sure that every pilgrim gets to have a world-class experience.People are willing to travel but they now need good accommodation, comfortable transportation etc. we have tapped into that nerve of the industry and are offering just that. Now with our char dhamyatra by helicopter tour package, we are able to make travel a dream come true for everyone."

Also Read | BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 89 Steno, Driver And Work Assistant Posts at barc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

He goes on to add "nothing feels more fulfilling and wholesome than the smile of contentment on the faces of our clients. Curating the whole package did take its time, but the result was much better than what we had expected. This brand new endeavour of char dham tour.in is made possible and successful with the help of my fantastic team who are always looking for solutions and give their best every time. Our primary purpose is to offer Chardham Yatra by Helicopter to anyone who thinks that it is impossible to complete the yatra. We are here to make your dream come true."

Other helicopter packages by chardham tour.in includes do dhamyatra by helicopter, Amarnath yatra by helicopter, Badrinathyatra by helicopter, and Kedarnathyatra by helicopter. and much more. The company has successfully collaborated with several B2B companies and top-ranking helicopter companies to make this project possible and available for all. Char Dham tour offers constant 24/7 customer support and a range of other packages at affordable rates.

Here's a quick itinerary for the 6 days and 5 nights of char dhamyatra by helicopter that char dham tour.in is offering:

Day 1 - On the first day the passengers will be simply arriving at Dehradun. The company representative will receive them and help them get checked into their hotel.

Day 2 - The helicopter pilgrimage will commence from the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun, early in the morning. The first day passengers will go to Yamunotri, where Kharsali is the nearest helipad. The passengers will als be staying at any accommodation in Kharsali or near Yamunotri.

Day 3 - The helicopter yatra to Gangotri will begin early in the morning from Kharsali helipad. The chopper will land at the nearest helipad in Gangotri that is 24 kms away from the main temple entrance. A char dhamyatra by helicopter tour package will grant you the service of a cab service from Gangotri helipad in Harsil to the main temple entrance.

Day 4 - early in the morning the helicopter trip to Kedarnath will begin from Harsil helipad. The trip will be of almost an hour and will land you at the nearest helipad in Kedarnath at sersi / phata / Sitapure etc. As per government orders, the passengers will then be transferred to a government chopper that will land them at the Kedarnath helipad which is just 500 metres away from the main temple entrance.

Day 5 - early in the morning the helicopter trip to Badrinath will begin from Kedarnath. The Badrinath helipad is situated just 1 km away from the main temple entrance. After the VIP darshan the passengers will be staying at the hotel in Joshimath or anywhere near Badrinath.

Day 6 - the final day passengers will be choppered back to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun from Badrinath helipad, early in the morning.

Looking for char dhamyatra by helicopter? Contact them on 7838908606, 9911226690

You can mail us yatra@chardhamtour.in.

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)