NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 24: The highly anticipated Bharat Digital Infra Summit 2025 took place on September 23, 2025, bringing together top policymakers, industry leaders, and technology innovators. The summit focused on accelerating the country's vision for a robust and inclusive digital infrastructure. The one-day event served as a critical platform for strategic discussions on the future of India's digital landscape. The agenda covered key areas vital to achieving "Digital Bharat," including the expansion of 5G and fiber networks, the role of data centers and cloud computing, and the development of secure digital public infrastructure (DPI) for all citizens. The Bharat Digital Infra Summit is an annual gathering dedicated to advancing India's digital infrastructure agenda. It serves as a forum for stakeholders to collaborate on solutions, share best practices, and influence policy to ensure India's digital growth is sustainable, equitable, and secure.

Also Read | Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films To Team Up for Another Love Story After Historic Box Office Success of 'Saiyaara'? Here's What We Know.

Mr. Shashi Dharan, Managing Director, Bharat Exhibitions exclaimed in his welcome address, "Today's conversation is not just about laying down more fiber or deploying more towers. It's about building a holistic, resilient, and robust digital backbone that can support the ambitions of a Viksit Bharat. It's about bridging the urban-rural divide and ensuring that the promise of a digital economy reaches every village and every citizen."

Brig. Anil Tandan, Director General, Broadband India Forum in his introductory speech said, "The BIF's work is inextricably linked with the development of digital infrastructure in India. They operate under the belief that a robust digital infrastructure is the foundational layer for a truly digital and inclusive economy. The summit is very well timed as the country is moving forward in technological advancement in unprecented pace. The concept of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 is deeply intertwined with the development and expansion of digital infrastructure."

Also Read | Play Games Sidekick: Google Introduces In-Game Overlay for Real-Time Conversations With Gemini AI, Rolling Out in Select Games Soon.

Chief Guest, Shri Manish Sinha, Member (Finance), - Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications in his speech said, "The DoT's contribution to Viksit Bharat is multi-faceted, focusing on both foundational infrastructure and citizen-centric services. It is our duty to formulate policies and regulations for India's telecom sector. We are looking ahead to drive the digital infrastructure required to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The DoT's strategy focuses on creating a secure, ubiquitous, and future-ready digital ecosystem that is inclusive for all citizens. Right from facilitating the 5G rollout, including spectrum auctions and streamlining Right of Way (RoW) rules to expedite infrastructure deployment. It's also leading the Bharat 6G Vision, with the goal of making India a global leader in 6G technology by 2030."

Guest of Honour, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, ITS, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. stated, "We at BSNL is tasked with laying an extensive fiber network to provide last-mile connectivity to millions of households and institutions, ensuring that even the most remote communities can access e-governan ce, e-health, and e-education services. We are working tirelessly for taking the digital infra of India to new heights." He highlighted the role of operators' role in formulating 56 and furthermore 6G in the country. He also stressed upon the adoption of technologies like AI, cloud services, and blockchain is creating new opportunities and driving efficiency across various sectors, from healthcare to logistics. The government is actively working on creating a favourable policy environment to support this digital transformation, with a focus on areas like AI, quantum computing, and cyber security. India's journey is a global benchmark for how technology can be leveraged to drive inclusive growth and governance. He also mentioned that BSNL is coming up with its own indigenous technology this September to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

The Summit also witnessed the Release of White Paper titled 'Digital Infrastructure for Viksit Bharat: A 2047 Roadmap' for Inclusive Growth authored by Shri Sundeep Kathuria, Advisor, Broadband India Forum.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association said in his address, "For Viksit Bharat to become a reality, India's infrastructure must be future-ready. DIPA's members are at the forefront of deploying the passive infrastructure required for 5G and beyond. They are working on fiberizing tower sites, a crucial step for handling the massive data traffic that comes with 5G. The association also promotes the adoption of smart infrastructure like small cells and in-building solutions to ensure seamless connectivity in urban areas, supporting the vision of smart cities and a digital-first economy."

Smt. Padma Jaiswal, IAS, Secretary to Government to the state & Union Territories and Secretary, Government of Puducherry, Mr. Nijamuddin, ITS, Director (NBM), Department of Telecommunications, Mr. Puneet Anand, Head of Product Management & Development Wireless Connectivity RF, HUBER+SUHNER, Shri Jitendra Garg, ITS, PGM (BTCL) Head, BSNL Corporate Office, Shri Sharad Singh, Ex Vice President, National Highways Logistics Management Ltd., Shri Vivek Dua, ITS, Principal General Manager (CNP), BSNL, Mr. Priyabrata Das, Managing Director | One Consulting : TMT, PwC India, CA Manoj Misra, Director - Regulatory Affairs, Indus Towers Limited, Mr. Santanu Das, Head - Regulatory, ALTIUS, Shri Ashok Kumar, Director (LP-A), Department of Telecommunications, Shri Umang Das, Chairman Standing Committee of Chairs in BIF were other eminent speakers of the Summit.

The highly ancipated summit was partnered by Department of Telecomunnications, Ministry of Communications, BSNL, ALTIUS, Pratap Technocrats, HUBER+SUHNER, Quadgen Wireless Solutions, LMES iConnectWe, Spectra Televentures, Shaildhar Telecom Services, SAARTEK, Communications Today, The Marcom Avenue, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, ITU-APT Foundation of India and Broadband India Forum.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)