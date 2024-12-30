BusinessWire India

Mumbai,(Maharashtra) [India], December 30: SBI Life Spell Bee Season in association with Mirchi, India's most prestigious spelling competition, concluded its 14th season with a thrilling Grand Finale in Kolkata. The competition crowned Chaya M.V. from Presidency School, Bangalore its national champion.

This year's event was more than just a spelling competition; it celebrated the unique personalities of the 54 finalists, who showcased their linguistic skills with precision and confidence, leaving the audience spellbound. India's largest spelling competition saw participation from over 200,000 students across 500+ schools in 30 cities.

These champion spellers brought to life a world of words, embodying the essence of individuals who live, breathe, and celebrate language in every aspect of their lives. Hosted by Indian actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi, the National Champion was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland, Hong Kong.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, commented on the success of the partnership, saying, "With the culmination of another chapter of SBI Life Spell Bee Season 14, we would like to congratulate not just the winners but also to all the children who participated with incredible enthusiasm and grit. We believe in the transformative power of early opportunities, as they lay the foundation for a lifetime of lasting & meaningful impact. Through this initiative, we aim to offer young minds a platform that empowers them to break free and pursue their dreams, while also supporting the aspirations of their loved ones as they progress in life. We believe that each child has unique capabilities and by providing the right platform, we hope to cultivate an environment that promotes continuous learning and development."

"At SBI Life, we are committed to empowering young minds, paving the way for a brighter future not only for them but also for their loved ones. This belief aligns perfectly with our core philosophy of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye'. With SBI Life Spell Bee, our intent is to create a legacy of constant support, which results in shaping the aspirations of the youth in the coming years. This initiative mirrors our resolve to empower the young minds and provide them the opportunity to spark progress and shine on a national level," he added.

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL, said, "The SBI Life Spell Bee gives young minds a platform to showcase their language skills, confidence, and creativity. It's inspiring to see these talented kids excel and embrace originality. This event reflects Mirchi's commitment to nurturing future leaders through education and a love for language. We're proud of their achievements and excited to continue encouraging young talent across India."

