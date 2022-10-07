New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/SRV): Cricket is a religion in India and every Indian becomes passionate and emotional every time Team India plays.

Men in Blue are absolutely adored by the crazy cricket fans and we see a wave of patriotic fervor in the country during this time with umpteen prayers, hopes, and positive vibes all around.

To be a part of this celebration, Mumbai-based NGO Cheering Squad India Foundation, a social arm under spiritual start-up My Omnamo, who are the pioneers in online puja segment, spiritual products, and temple bookings has launched a specially curated victory anthem "Vijayi Bhava" to capture the hearts of the cricket nation.

The song, 'Vijayi Bhava' was launched today, 6th October 2022 as the Indian Cricket Team left for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. #VijayiBhavaIndia is an emotion that aims to cheer the country in unanimity to #bringbackworldcup.

The victory song is aimed to bring the diverse country together in unison by bringing together the power of Vedas, prayers, hom-havan, and spirituality leading our country towards winning the ICC T20 World Cup this year. The song starts with a pious Sanskrit shlok, building up to a powerful crescendo of "Vijayi Bhava" to create powerful vibes.

Makarand Patil, Founder of Cheering Squad India Foundation, (CSIF) shares, "The song 'Vijayi Bhava' is an ode to the tenacity of the Indian Cricket team who treat each match as the battle of Kurukshetra, to come out victorious every time. The idea is to bring the country together and pray in unison. 'Vijayi Bhava' is an emotion to witness One Billion Indians pledging their support to our Men in Blue".

Several celebrity cricketers Hardik Joshi, Ruturaj Phadke, Sandeep Juwatkar, Anand kale, Madhav Deochake, and Naresh Maru from Veer Marathi (a celebrity cricket team) have been roped in to perform the song. Shri Vikrant Kini, Captain Indian Physically Handicapped Cricket team, has also been roped in to boost support for the campaign. Bhajan Samrat, Anup Jalota has also lent his support to the campaign with a motivational message.

The Cheering Squad India Foundation (CSIF) campaign that flags off with the Victory Song will also see multiple spiritual events being performed across the country in various states. The foundation will host 101 havan's in various spiritual cities & temples, community halls, and Vedic pathshalas across the country on world cup match days or when Team India plays.

The biggest-ever, Maha-Yadnya will also be performed at the holy place of Trimbakeshwar, which is one of the twelve jyotirlingas near Nashik on 12th October 2022 followed by hawans at other locations on various match days.

Over the years we have seen Indian Cricket fans across performing 'havans' seek the blessings of God ahead of India's match with Pakistan and other vital matches in the T20 Cricket World Cup and key championships. "This gesture of fans performing 'havan' and seeking blessings from God for all Indian players so that they perform their best in the upcoming cricket matches is widely noticed every year. We at My OmNamo are taking this emotion #VijayiBhavaIndia to every corner of the country this year", Makarand Patil further adds.

The World Cup begins on October 16 and India plays its first match on October 23.

Cheering Squad India Foundation, as the name stands is a Section 8 Company that has been working meticulously for the development and betterment of Sports & Culture in India. Our mission is to be able to cheer spiritually our countrymen, Indian Sportspersons, and Indian Teams for better performance and achieving success at national and international events, competitions, and Games.

The foundation also aims to promote sports in our nation at all levels. It aims at bringing the nation together through various mediums to promote and support sports organizations and sportspersons who represent our nation at the global Level.

For more information visit http://www.cheerforindia.org/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOuPt0Jw2Kg

